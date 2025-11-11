All 49ers

3 San Francisco 49ers players who are falling off

This happened quickly.

Parker Hurley

Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images
In this story:

The San Francisco 49ers have needed a lot of depth pieces on their roster to step up with all of the injuries surrounding the team. However, a few players have not been living up to expectations. Which players do we need to see more from? 

Dee Winters

September 21, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dee Winters (53) during the third quarter ag
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Dee Winters has been a completely different player with and without the presence of Fred Warner. While Pro Football Focus grades are not everything, they do paint a good picture for Winters. In the first five games, he had a 62.9 grade with a 72.4 grade against the run and a 63.1 grade in coverage. In the five games that he played without Warner, his grade is 43.9, with a 50.3 grade against the run and a 41.5 grade in coverage. 

His run stop rate is down from 16.8% to 8.8% and his yards after the catch allowed is up from 3.8 to 6.8. Beyond that, his missed tackle rate is up 4%. 

It does not take a PFF subscription to tell that he is worse in all areas, though it just takes watching him play. He looks much more confused pre-snap; he is struggling to know his assignment post-snap snap and his only good snaps are rushing the passer. 

At some point, the 49ers are going to have to move on to rookie Nick Martin. 

Luke Farrell 

San Francisco 49er
Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

The 49ers signed Luke Farrell to be a key part of their offense. Through the first five weeks, that was certainly the case. However, he has hardly been playing over the last five games. Over the first five games, he played 50% of the offensive snaps and averaged 37 snaps per game. However, that is down to 18 snaps per game and a 28.8% rate. 

He brings less versatility than Kyle Juscyzk, and the team has been more pass-first, so they have leaned into three wide receivers more. Beyond that, Farrell has not been forcing his way onto the field. Do not expect to see him start getting snaps. 

Kendrick Bourne 

San Francisco 49er
Robert Deutsch-Imagn Images

Bounre had 284 yards in Weeks 5 and 6. It was looking as if he would be the savior with Mac Jones. However, he has 111 yards since. He is not playing as much with Jauan Jennings healthy and Demarcus Robinson back from suspension. However, he is also at 1.1 yards per route run, which is down from 3.51 over that fun two-game span.

Read More

feed

Published
Parker Hurley
PARKER HURLEY

Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.

Home/News