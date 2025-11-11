3 San Francisco 49ers players who are falling off
The San Francisco 49ers have needed a lot of depth pieces on their roster to step up with all of the injuries surrounding the team. However, a few players have not been living up to expectations. Which players do we need to see more from?
Dee Winters
Dee Winters has been a completely different player with and without the presence of Fred Warner. While Pro Football Focus grades are not everything, they do paint a good picture for Winters. In the first five games, he had a 62.9 grade with a 72.4 grade against the run and a 63.1 grade in coverage. In the five games that he played without Warner, his grade is 43.9, with a 50.3 grade against the run and a 41.5 grade in coverage.
His run stop rate is down from 16.8% to 8.8% and his yards after the catch allowed is up from 3.8 to 6.8. Beyond that, his missed tackle rate is up 4%.
It does not take a PFF subscription to tell that he is worse in all areas, though it just takes watching him play. He looks much more confused pre-snap; he is struggling to know his assignment post-snap snap and his only good snaps are rushing the passer.
At some point, the 49ers are going to have to move on to rookie Nick Martin.
Luke Farrell
The 49ers signed Luke Farrell to be a key part of their offense. Through the first five weeks, that was certainly the case. However, he has hardly been playing over the last five games. Over the first five games, he played 50% of the offensive snaps and averaged 37 snaps per game. However, that is down to 18 snaps per game and a 28.8% rate.
He brings less versatility than Kyle Juscyzk, and the team has been more pass-first, so they have leaned into three wide receivers more. Beyond that, Farrell has not been forcing his way onto the field. Do not expect to see him start getting snaps.
Kendrick Bourne
Bounre had 284 yards in Weeks 5 and 6. It was looking as if he would be the savior with Mac Jones. However, he has 111 yards since. He is not playing as much with Jauan Jennings healthy and Demarcus Robinson back from suspension. However, he is also at 1.1 yards per route run, which is down from 3.51 over that fun two-game span.