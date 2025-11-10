All 49ers

Grading the 49ers' players and coaches after losing 42-26 to the Rams

Just an abysmal performance.

Grant Cohn

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on during the fourth quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images / Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images
In this story:

SANTA CLARA -- The 49ers just made a statement in their 42-26 loss to the Rams, and the statement is this: They are not contenders. They're big, fat pretenders, and they know it. That's why they did absolutely nothing at the trade deadline despite having a record of 6-3.

Now, they're 6-4, and it's unclear whether they ultimately will make the playoffs. With that in mind, here are their grades for this performance.

QUARTERBACK: A

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Mac Jones (10) throws a pass during the first quar
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Mac Jones was great. He completed 85 percent of his throws. He tossed three touchdown passes. He took zero sacks. He threw one interception but it came on fourth down which means it didn't really hurt the team. He also showed outstanding pocket presence and elusiveness to extend plays and make plays outside the structure of the offense.

He's a better quarterback than Brock Purdy, and he's far, far cheaper. It will be interesting to see how the offense changes if the 49ers ever bring back Purdy and bench Jones. Doing so would be a huge mistake. Jones is their quarterback of the present and the future.

RUNNING BACKS: B-MINUS

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs the ball against Lo
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey still is an elite receiver for his position, but he simply cannot run outside the tackles anymore. He doesn't have the burst to get around the edge. The 49ers have been running him horizontally all season, and it isn't working. He's at his best when he runs straight into the line of scrimmage.

Unfortunately for him, Brian Robinson Jr. is much better at running between the tackles than McCaffrey. That's because Robinson is bigger, younger, and more powerful than McCaffrey. Most coaches would make Robinson Jr. the starter and McCaffrey the third-down change-of-pace back. But the 49ers' head coach is partially responsible for the team extending McCaffrey's contract last offseason, and so Shanahan is trying to justify the deal by padding McCaffrey's stats to the detriment of the rest of the team.

Play the best players, Kyle.

WIDE RECEIVERS: C

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams linebacker Nate Landman (53) forces a fumble from San Francisco 4
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Jauan Jennings ended the game with a solid stat line, but he was a big reason the 49ers fell behind 21-0 so quickly. In the first quarter alone, he had a drop, a false start and a fumble which he lost deep in Rams territory. He took points off the board. Every week, he costs himself millions of dollars.

The 49ers offense was better when Jennings wasn't playing. Now, they force-feed him the ball to keep him happy, and they completely forget about Kendrick Bourne, who's better than Jennings.

TIGHT ENDS: A-MINUS

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end George Kittle (85) scores a touchdown during the fou
Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

George Kittle had his first great game of the season -- he had 9 catches for 84 yards and 1 touchdown. His backup, Luke Farrell, caught a touchdown pass as well. Unfortunately for the 49ers, neither could create space for McCaffrey to run outside the tackles. And it's strange that the 49ers have completely forgotten about Jake Tonges after he played so well early in the season.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: A

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) high-fives fans as he run
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

They gave up zero sacks against one of the best defensive lines in the league, and they helped Brian Robinson Jr. average 5.1 yards per carry. Granted, Christian McCaffrey averaged only 2.5 yards per carry, but that's not the offensive line's fault. All they can do is create holes, which they're doing. McCaffrey has to break tackles and make defenders miss, and which he's not doing.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: D

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams wide receiver Puka Nacua (12) scores a touchdown past San Francis
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

They couldn't stop the run between the tackles or outside the tackles, nor could they rush the quarterback. They finished the game with just one sack. I'm guessing they could have benefitted from trading for another defensive lineman at the deadline. Call me crazy.

LINEBACKERS: D

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Terrance Ferguson (18) drops a pass while being defende
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Tatum Bethune is a solid player, and Dee Winters is a violent tackler who gets lost in coverage. They're not perfect, but they're not the problem, either.

Luke Gifford is the problem. He's by far the worst player on the defense. He's too weak to set a strong edge against the run, and he's too slow to cover anyone. He's a target. And when the 49ers worked so hard to finally cut the deficit to 8 points, the Rams immediately went after Gifford repeatedly in coverage and moved the ball down the field with ease.

Gifford is unplayable. Get him off the field and give someone else a chance. Rookie Nick Martin couldn't possibly be worse.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: C

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Los Angeles Rams tight end Tyler Higbee (89) runs after a catch against San Franci
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Deommodore Lenoir played well. He's a good cornerback.

Meanwhile, Renardo Green got picked on, and Upton Stout never seems to know where to line up or whom to cover. I wouldn't be surprised if Chase Lucas is better than both of them, but we'll never find out because of roster politics.

Jason Pinnock played well as a third-down dime back. The 49ers should use him more often in that role, because Winters and Gifford can't cover anyone. And neither can Malik Mustapha or Ji'Ayir Brown.

But hey, at least the 49ers have one good cornerback.

SPECIAL TEAMS: B

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Skyy Moore (9) celebrates after a play during th
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

Eddy Pineiro missed his second extra point since joining the 49ers, but this one was blocked. Not his fault.

And Skyy Moore had a 27-yard punt return. He has been surprisingly excellent returning punts for the 49ers.

COACHES: F

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during the third q
Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

The 49ers aren't as talented as the Rams, but the reason the 49ers lost by 16 is that they got outcoached.

Kyle Shanahan kept calling the same horizontal outside-zone runs for Christian McCaffrey that haven't worked all season. Shanahan simply refuses to adjust. He even called a horizontal outside zone run on a critical fourth-and-1 play in the first half and it failed. Instead, he should he should have called a quarterback sneak.

Later, Shanahan cost his offense a delay of game penalty right before halftime because he took forever to call a play that had a bunch of shifts and motions, and the 49ers couldn't get it off in time. I've never seen a coach so in love with window dressing. Sometimes he needs to get out of the way and let his players play football.

And then there's Robert Saleh. He was even worse. His defense was completely unprepared to stop the Rams' three-tight-end formations. Didn't know how to get lined up. Didn't know how to fit the gaps against the run. Didn't know how to cover the tight ends. It's like they never had seen those looks in practice.

The 49ers gave up 114 yards and 2 touchdown catches to the Rams' four tight ends, most of whom are players you probably haven't heard of. Embarassing.

FRONT OFFICE: F

Feb 27, 2025; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks during the 2025 NFL Scouting Combi
Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

John Lynch refused to trade a third-round pick to the Dolphins for Jaelan Phillips, who's a terrific edge rusher in his prime. Apparently, third-round picks are extremely precious to Lynch. That's why he spent one on a kicker a few years ago.

This year, he spent a third-round pick on linebacker Nick Martin, who's so bad, he still hasn't played a single snap on defense this year. The 49ers play safeties at linebacker instead of playing him.

In nine years with the 49ers, Lynch has made one great pick in Round 3, and that was Fred Warner. The rest have been horrendous to mediocre. If he had any self-awareness, he would trade all of his third-round picks for proven players from now on.

I can't wait to see which stiff he drafts in Round 3 next year.

Read more

feed

Published
Grant Cohn
GRANT COHN

Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.

Home/News