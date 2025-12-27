49ers GM John Lynch explains the plan to try to keep Robert Saleh

The 2025 NFL regular season is nearly complete, but the San Francisco 49ers’ playoff position is secure, largely because of the work of defensive coordinator Robert Saleh.

At the start of the year, several key defensive players moved on, prompting the 49ers to use a number of draft picks on the defensive side of the ball.

Going from a 6–11 record in 2024 to 11–4 this season so far, with the potential to finish 13–4 and earn the No. 1 seed in the NFC, despite fielding a largely new roster and losing Nick Bosa and Fred Warner to season-ending injuries in Weeks 3 and 6, is nothing short of remarkable.

John Lynch discusses about Robert Saleh's future

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator Robert Saleh looks on in the third quarter against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images | Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

Saleh’s announced return in January was among the most welcome news of the year, after his previous stint from 2017 to 2020 helped set him on the path to becoming head coach of the New York Jets.

His stock has risen so high that another head coaching opportunity may come sooner rather than later, but general manager John Lynch has a plan to ensure Robert Saleh stays in San Francisco.

“Robert has big aspirations. He always has. I think he will be more choosy in terms of not wanting to coach anywhere," said Lynch on Bay Area Radio Show KNBR.

"He probably wants a really good situation because he has one here and we’re blessed to have Robert, but at some point you have to allow people to go chase their dreams.

"However we can make it very attractive for him to stay and we plan on doing that.”

Simply put, they’ll give him whatever money it takes to keep him.

There is no salary cap for NFL coaches. Saleh is already paid well, but he deserves a raise for the job he’s done this season. According to reports, the Philadelphia Eagles pay defensive coordinator Vic Fangio $4.5 million per year -- so why not pay Saleh an equivalent amount, or even more?

It’s only a matter of time before Saleh gets another opportunity to lead a different organization, but just imagine how dominant the 49ers could be next year with a fully healthy Bosa and Warner.

Keeping Saleh on staff will be the biggest challenge for the 49ers this offseason. Whether he stays or leaves, the team has already exceeded expectations this season and is guaranteed to play at least one playoff game, and much of that success is thanks to Saleh.

