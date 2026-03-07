Why Passing on Maxx Crosby Was the Right Move for the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of help at defensive end.

After being rumored as a potential trade destination for Maxx Crosby, however, the organization is now officially out of the running to acquire the star pass rusher.

This is the right move for the 49ers despite needing to address the position this offseason.

Losing two-first round picks would be a mistake

Sep 7, 2025; Seattle, Washington, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch watches pregame warmups against the Seattle Seahawks at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images | Joe Nicholson-Imagn Images

Crosby's final destination is with the Baltimore Ravens, and his trade agreement was in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. Giving that up shouldn't be what the 49ers would ever hope to sacrifice, especially at this point in their timeline when they need to improve at several positions across the roster.

Trading away multiple first-round picks for one player, even a dominant edge rusher like Crosby, would severely limit the team’s flexibility in upcoming drafts.

While Crosby would undoubtedly elevate the defensive line immediately, especially with Nick Bosa alongside him, the long-term cost may outweigh the short-term gain.

By holding onto their first-round picks, San Francisco keeps the door open to strengthen several areas of the roster and maintain competitiveness over the next few seasons rather than committing too heavily to a single move.

John Lynch shared at the NFL Combine that the team’s most pressing need is on defense, and it’s no surprise why. The 49ers finished last in the league in sacks last season with just 20.

That leaves massive room for improvement heading into the offseason. Now that the 49ers have passed on trading for Maxx Crosby, the organization could and should instead go all in during April’s NFL Draft to address the need at defensive end.

There are plenty of other options available in free agency, including Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey. However, that move would make less sense given his age and the 49ers’ priority of focusing on adding younger players to their roster.

As appealing as the prospect of both brothers occupying the 49ers’ defensive line may be, the front office must prioritize what is best for the franchise rather than fulfilling the desire to bring the brothers together.

With Crosby now out of the equation for San Francisco, it would suggest that using a high pick in the draft to address the position makes the most sense.

Investing in youth would not only address an immediate weakness but also provide long-term stability at one of the most important positions on defense.