Why Passing on Maxx Crosby Was the Right Move for the 49ers
The San Francisco 49ers are in desperate need of help at defensive end.
After being rumored as a potential trade destination for Maxx Crosby, however, the organization is now officially out of the running to acquire the star pass rusher.
This is the right move for the 49ers despite needing to address the position this offseason.
Losing two-first round picks would be a mistake
Crosby's final destination is with the Baltimore Ravens, and his trade agreement was in exchange for 2026 and 2027 first-round picks. Giving that up shouldn't be what the 49ers would ever hope to sacrifice, especially at this point in their timeline when they need to improve at several positions across the roster.
Trading away multiple first-round picks for one player, even a dominant edge rusher like Crosby, would severely limit the team’s flexibility in upcoming drafts.
While Crosby would undoubtedly elevate the defensive line immediately, especially with Nick Bosa alongside him, the long-term cost may outweigh the short-term gain.
By holding onto their first-round picks, San Francisco keeps the door open to strengthen several areas of the roster and maintain competitiveness over the next few seasons rather than committing too heavily to a single move.
John Lynch shared at the NFL Combine that the team’s most pressing need is on defense, and it’s no surprise why. The 49ers finished last in the league in sacks last season with just 20.
That leaves massive room for improvement heading into the offseason. Now that the 49ers have passed on trading for Maxx Crosby, the organization could and should instead go all in during April’s NFL Draft to address the need at defensive end.
There are plenty of other options available in free agency, including Nick Bosa’s brother, Joey. However, that move would make less sense given his age and the 49ers’ priority of focusing on adding younger players to their roster.
As appealing as the prospect of both brothers occupying the 49ers’ defensive line may be, the front office must prioritize what is best for the franchise rather than fulfilling the desire to bring the brothers together.
With Crosby now out of the equation for San Francisco, it would suggest that using a high pick in the draft to address the position makes the most sense.
Investing in youth would not only address an immediate weakness but also provide long-term stability at one of the most important positions on defense.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal