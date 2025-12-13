The 49ers' Largest Keys for Playoff Execution

With a wide-open NFL this year, the 49ers have an opportunity to enter the playoffs hot and make a run. The final four games offer an opportunity to sharpen their execution to the level that wins playoff games.

Some elements are already in place, some need work, some are unattainable due to injury or missing skill sets.

The playoff execution in place

Third down conversion rate on offense: 48.2%, 2nd in the NFL. This is one of the main reasons the Niners are 9-4. It’s the essence of complementary football, and their best path to playoff success.

Red zone offense: 20 touchdowns in the last 25 possessions, best in the league over the last four games. Since George Kittle ramped up to peak shape, the Niners have been one of the league’s best inside the 20.

Passing efficiency: 5th in completion rate (68.2%), 6th in passing yards (242.6 yards per game). Which contributes to…

Drive sustainability: 6th in first downs, 3rd in plays per drive, 2nd in fewest penalties. This year’s Niners have proven success on the opening script possession and putting long drives together.

Special teams delivering: Skyy Moore has come on to be the 49ers' best punt returner since John Taylor. Eddy Pineiro is healthy and locked in. The Niners are poor in field position on the year, ranking 31st, but in the closing stretch and the playoffs, special teams should be an asset. For once.

The playoff execution to work on

Brock Purdy protecting the ball and playing within his limits: He threw a career-high seven balls away against Cleveland, but that was with three short fields inside the 35. In a playoff game playing from behind, will Purdy maintain the discipline to protect the ball and play within his limits? He’s shown he’s capable of it; not turning the ball over is vital.

Ricky Pearsall returned to impact. He had eight catches for 117 yards against Arizona. In his last three games, he has five receptions for 20 yards. Pearsall has to become a threat to stretch the defense and open the field for everyone else. Fail to deliver down the stretch and in the playoffs, and the Niners may draft two wide receivers.

Improve the running game: Next to last in rush yards per attempt at 3.5. That has improved since Kittle’s return to full health, but it’s still a point of emphasis. Rushing inside in gap schemes worked against Atlanta and needs to be part of the game plan going forward. A wild card matchup could potentially be in Green Bay, Chicago, or Philadelphia, the Niners need to be prepared for that possibility.

Defense getting off the field on 3rd down: 19th at 38.5%. The anemic pass rush after the Nick Bosa injury fuels this. Last in sacks (1.2 per game) and blitz rate (17.5%), 30th in pass rush win rate at 29.3%, hurry rate at 5.5%, and pressures at 8.5 per game.

Robert Saleh will need to dial up more blitzes, but he needs to utilize personnel that can make a play on the quarterback. Sending Ji’Ayir Brown won’t work; he’s too slow to close. Chase Lucas is an effective blitzer. Nick Martin and Upton Stout send speed. Lucas needs more reps; he makes plays.

Not getting stops on 3rd gives less time to a 49er offense that can’t make explosive plays. The Niners can’t afford to give up long drives; this offense needs time.

Stopping the run: 17th in rush yards per attempt against at 4.2. Part of this is getting the defensive line healthy to deepen the rotation. Part of this is missed tackles; they whiffed too often against Cleveland.

Help is coming. The D line other than Bosa and Mykel Williams will be intact soon. The linebackers will get needed help when Eric Kendricks is healthy. He was the 14th ranked LB by PFF last year and is strong against the run.

Playoff execution that likely can’t be fixed

Explosive plays: 30th in explosive play rate at 4.3%. The lack of team speed shows up here. Speed is on the roster in Isaac Guerendo and Jacob Cowing, but they never play. The workaround is long drives, but the defense needs to get off the field more frequently on 3rd to enable that.

Turnovers by the defense: last in sacks, 30th in pressure, 31st in interceptions, 30th in passes defended. Without pressuring the QB into mistakes, and with the secondary not in position to make plays, with inconsistent hands, the Niners are unlikely to produce many turnovers. All of that adds pressure on the defense to get more 3rd down stops.

Poor pass coverage at linebacker: The Niners lack the skill set on the roster. Without Fred Warner, no one else is capable in coverage. This was a skill set that should have been acquired at the trade deadline with Quincy Williams from the Jets, who would not have cost much and provides what the roster lacks. Eric Kendricks excels in the run game, but not in coverage.

The Rams exploited this weakness in the last matchup with multiple TE sets. The Niners lack the skill at linebacker and the depth at safety to address it. Saleh could get creative and use what he has. Darrell Luter Jr. is capable of covering tight ends and making plays in run defense.

