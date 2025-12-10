49ers owner sells minority stake to rich technology executive

The San Francisco 49ers have confirmed that they have sold a minority stake to OpenAI chairman Bret Taylor.

The NFL officially confirmed at Wednesday's league meeting that the deal had been agreed, with Taylor acquiring a non-controlling minority interest in the organization.

Taylor has an extensive background in tech. In addition to his current role as chairman of OpenAI and co-founding Sierra, he previously served as co-CEO of Salesforce, was the Chief Technology Officer at Facebook, and chaired Twitter’s board.

Bret Taylor has a Bay Area background

Jul 27, 2023; Santa Clara, CA, USA; A general view of San Francisco 49ers training camp and Levi's Stadium at the SAP Performance Facility. Mandatory Credit: Robert Edwards-Imagn Images | Robert Edwards-Imagn Images

Taylor's lifelong affinity for the San Francisco Bay Area stems from his upbringing and his years at Stanford University, and he has also been vocal about his passion for the 49ers.

"I was born and raised in the Bay Area and have been a 49ers fan for as long as I can remember," said Bret Taylor in a statement.

"Football has shaped my life in meaningful ways, both on the field and as a lifelong fan. Some of my earliest memories are of iconic moments likeThe Catch, which defined not just an era of 49ers football but the spirit of this franchise and my love of the game. It's an incredible honor to now become part of the San Francisco 49ers organization.

"The team's storied legacy, shaped by its achievements both on the field and in the community, represents the best sports leadership. I look forward to working together with Jed and the team to support the ongoing success of the organization and its efforts across the Bay Area."

Taylor joins several other investors in acquiring minority stakes in the franchise, most recently Pete Briger Jr., who acquired a stake in October. However, Jed York and his family still own nearly 90% of the team.

"I'd like to welcome Bret to the San Francisco 49ers," said York, CEO of the San Francisco 49ers. "With my family and our owner partners, we look forward to working alongside him as we continue to strengthen this organization, elevate the experience for our fans, and benefit the Bay Area at large."

It’s shaping up to be a big year for the sports scene in the City by the Bay, as the franchise will host Super Bowl LX on February 8, 2026, followed by multiple matches during the 2026 World Cup in the summer.

The 49ers’ chances of reaching the Super Bowl on home turf remain slim, but the team sits at 9-4 and is closing in on a playoff spot despite facing numerous challenges.

