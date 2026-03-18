49ers Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency
In this story:
We're more than a week into a free agency, and the 49ers are decidedly better on paper than they were before free agency started.
But not every position group has improved. Some have, while some have gotten worse. Let's break down which position group improved the most, and which one took the biggest step back.
Most Improved Position: Defensive Line
After Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, the 49ers had by far the worst pass rush in the league. It couldn't generate meaningful pressure, let alone sack the opposing quarterback. It was hopeless.
That's why the 49ers made their biggest investment this offseason on the defensive line. They traded a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who's signed through 2028. Odighizuwa is one of the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the NFL, which is why the Cowboys gave him a four-year, $80 million contract just last year.
So, when Bosa returns from his torn ACL and last year's first-round pick Mykel Williams returns from his torn ACL, the 49ers will have three good defensive linemen. They'll just need to draft a quality edge rusher to replace Bryce Huff, who retired last week.
The 49ers also could trade for Vikings veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who seems to be available. Maybe the 49ers could trade their second-round pick the way they traded a second for Dee Ford in 2019. This would be a similar all-in, win-now move.
Least Improved Position: Offensive Line
Every year, the 49ers' worst position group is their offensive line, and every year it seems to get a little worse.
This year, they just lost their starting left guard, Spencer Burford, who signed with the Raiders. Burford is 25 and seems to be coming into his own as a solid starter. Of course, he's not great, and the 49ers absolutely could find an upgrade.
But that's not what they've done through the first week and a half of free agency. They haven't replaced Burford at all. They signed Brett Toth, who's a backup center, and they signed Vederian Lowe, who's a backup left tackle. Neither one is a starter.
Which means the 49ers almost have to draft a guard in Round 1 or 2 this year, because they need someone who could play right away. And that player has to be good as a rookie.
In addition, the 49ers still haven't reached a resolution with their best offensive lineman, Trent Williams, who wants another contract extension.
The 49ers need to seriously address this position before we seriously can consider them Super Bowl contenders.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Grant Cohn has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily since 2011. He spent the first nine years of his career with the Santa Rosa Press Democrat where he wrote the Inside the 49ers blog and covered famous coaches and athletes such as Jim Harbaugh, Colin Kaepernick and Patrick Willis. In 2012, Inside the 49ers won Sports Blog of the Year from the Peninsula Press Club. In 2020, Cohn joined FanNation and began writing All49ers. In addition, he created a YouTube channel which has become the go-to place on YouTube to consume 49ers content. Cohn's channel typically generates roughly 3.5 million viewers per month, while the 49ers' official YouTube channel generates roughly 1.5 million viewers per month. Cohn live streams almost every day and posts videos hourly during the football season. Cohn is committed to asking the questions that 49ers fans want answered, and providing the most honest and interactive coverage in the country. His loyalty is to the reader and the viewer, not the team or any player or coach. Cohn is a new-age multimedia journalist with an old-school mentality, because his father is Lowell Cohn, the legendary sports columnist for the San Francisco Chronicle from 1979 to 1993. The two have a live podcast every Tuesday. Grant Cohn grew up in Oakland and studied English Literature at UCLA from 2006 to 2010. He currently lives in Oakland with his wife.Follow grantcohn