49ers Position Groups That Got Better and Worse in Free Agency

We're more than a week into a free agency, and the 49ers are decidedly better on paper than they were before free agency started.

But not every position group has improved. Some have, while some have gotten worse. Let's break down which position group improved the most, and which one took the biggest step back.

Most Improved Position: Defensive Line

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After Nick Bosa tore his ACL in Week 3, the 49ers had by far the worst pass rush in the league. It couldn't generate meaningful pressure, let alone sack the opposing quarterback. It was hopeless.

That's why the 49ers made their biggest investment this offseason on the defensive line. They traded a third-round pick to the Dallas Cowboys for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, who's signed through 2028. Odighizuwa is one of the most disruptive interior pass rushers in the NFL, which is why the Cowboys gave him a four-year, $80 million contract just last year.

So, when Bosa returns from his torn ACL and last year's first-round pick Mykel Williams returns from his torn ACL, the 49ers will have three good defensive linemen. They'll just need to draft a quality edge rusher to replace Bryce Huff, who retired last week.

The 49ers also could trade for Vikings veteran edge rusher Jonathan Greenard, who seems to be available. Maybe the 49ers could trade their second-round pick the way they traded a second for Dee Ford in 2019. This would be a similar all-in, win-now move.

Least Improved Position: Offensive Line

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Every year, the 49ers' worst position group is their offensive line, and every year it seems to get a little worse.

This year, they just lost their starting left guard, Spencer Burford, who signed with the Raiders. Burford is 25 and seems to be coming into his own as a solid starter. Of course, he's not great, and the 49ers absolutely could find an upgrade.

But that's not what they've done through the first week and a half of free agency. They haven't replaced Burford at all. They signed Brett Toth, who's a backup center, and they signed Vederian Lowe, who's a backup left tackle. Neither one is a starter.

Which means the 49ers almost have to draft a guard in Round 1 or 2 this year, because they need someone who could play right away. And that player has to be good as a rookie.

In addition, the 49ers still haven't reached a resolution with their best offensive lineman, Trent Williams, who wants another contract extension.

The 49ers need to seriously address this position before we seriously can consider them Super Bowl contenders.