3 Reasons Why the 49ers Shouldn't Bring Back Deebo Samuel
Until Deebo Samuel finds a franchise to join, the incessant rumors of a return to the San Francisco 49ers will continue to persist.
Samuel is set to enter free agency and will become available on Wednesday, March 11, following a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders.
Time will tell what the 49ers decide to do, but March 11 is fast approaching. Here are three reasons why the front office shouldn’t even consider bringing him back. The move doesn't make sense from either side.
1. He wanted out
Don’t forget the reason why Samuel wanted to leave the San Francisco 49ers in the first place. He wanted out, and that was a choice he made. A reunion doesn’t make much sense in that regard, especially if he were to return and ultimately not feel like he wants to be there.
The 49ers respected his wishes to leave, and that’s completely understandable. But it makes little logical sense to bring him back for a nostalgia tour. What’s in the past should stay in the past, and the focus should be on the present and future.
2. He could ruin his legacy
Regardless of what you think of Samuel, he’s played a key role on offense and has delivered many positive moments for the franchise. He had explosive games in him and most of the time gave his all on the field.
His 45 total touchdowns over his six-year stint were good output, but why come back and potentially ruin your legacy?
The NFL moves quickly, and teams have to keep looking forward rather than backward. The 49ers have already started building around newer pieces on offense, and bringing him back could disrupt that direction.
3. The 49ers should focus on younger players at WR
The wide receiver position desperately needs addressing this season, but bringing back Samuel would disrupt the front office’s new direction.
Spotrac projects Samuel to earn $15.77 million per season on a two-year, $31.54 million deal. That money could go toward a younger player with similar output and more years ahead of him. If the goal is to attract and develop younger talent, bringing Samuel back contradicts that plan.
The 49ers need more explosiveness, not a move rooted in nostalgia. If anything, it would only reveal the front office’s intentions at a time when their divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, already have world-class players at the same receiver position.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal