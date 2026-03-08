3 Reasons Why the 49ers Shouldn't Bring Back Deebo Samuel

Until Deebo Samuel finds a franchise to join, the incessant rumors of a return to the San Francisco 49ers will continue to persist.

Samuel is set to enter free agency and will become available on Wednesday, March 11, following a one-year stint with the Washington Commanders.

Time will tell what the 49ers decide to do, but March 11 is fast approaching. Here are three reasons why the front office shouldn’t even consider bringing him back. The move doesn't make sense from either side.

1. He wanted out

Don’t forget the reason why Samuel wanted to leave the San Francisco 49ers in the first place. He wanted out, and that was a choice he made. A reunion doesn’t make much sense in that regard, especially if he were to return and ultimately not feel like he wants to be there.

The 49ers respected his wishes to leave, and that’s completely understandable. But it makes little logical sense to bring him back for a nostalgia tour. What’s in the past should stay in the past, and the focus should be on the present and future.

2. He could ruin his legacy

Regardless of what you think of Samuel, he’s played a key role on offense and has delivered many positive moments for the franchise. He had explosive games in him and most of the time gave his all on the field.

His 45 total touchdowns over his six-year stint were good output, but why come back and potentially ruin your legacy?

The NFL moves quickly, and teams have to keep looking forward rather than backward. The 49ers have already started building around newer pieces on offense, and bringing him back could disrupt that direction.

3. The 49ers should focus on younger players at WR

The wide receiver position desperately needs addressing this season, but bringing back Samuel would disrupt the front office’s new direction.

Spotrac projects Samuel to earn $15.77 million per season on a two-year, $31.54 million deal. That money could go toward a younger player with similar output and more years ahead of him. If the goal is to attract and develop younger talent, bringing Samuel back contradicts that plan.

The 49ers need more explosiveness, not a move rooted in nostalgia. If anything, it would only reveal the front office’s intentions at a time when their divisional rivals, the Seattle Seahawks and the Los Angeles Rams, already have world-class players at the same receiver position.