5 49ers who need to step up against the Chicago Bears

The San Francisco 49ers have a huge game against the Chicago Bears that will define seeding purposes in the NFC. If the team wants to win this big matchup, they are going to need specific players to rise to the occasion.

Jason Pinnock

Pinnock has been moved to the dime role since about Week 7. The issue is that he has not been very good there, and the team tends to give up points correlated to how often teams can get the 49ers into these situations. Chicago uses two tight ends often, so they are going to work to move the 49ers into dime, and should be able to accomplish it.

Colston Loveland is seventh amongst tight ends in receiving yards since Week 7. The 49ers do not have the personnel to slow him down. This could end up poorly for the 49ers.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Colton McKivitz

The Bears biggest weakness is their lack of depth at edge rusher. They have Montez Sweat and then Austin Booker, Joe Tryon-Shoyinka, and Dominique Robinson. So, they have one good edge rusher and three bottom of the roster type of players.

The 49ers cannot let Montez Sweat wreck the game. He has multiple strip sacks and if he creates one this week, it will increase their chance of winning significantly. Sweat typically rushes against the right tackle, and while McKivitiz is having a great year, this is a legitimate test.

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Alfred Collins

The Bears live off of their elite rushing offense. They have three legitimate interior threats and two different running backs that can cause problems. Alfred Collins has quickly become the 49ers best interior lineman and their best run stuffer upfront.

The team is going to need a big game from their top lineman.

Trevor Ruszkowski-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey

Chicago ranks sixth in targets allowed to running backs, ninth in catches allowed, and third in yards allowed. Teams do not try them because if they do, it does not go far. This helps with two highly paid linebackers and a Pro Bowl safety in Kevin Byard.

They also have not faced a back like Christian McCaffrey yet. He is hands down the best pass catching back in the NFL. So, if the best pass catcher faces the best at defending the pass, what do we get?

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

Deommodore Lenoir

Chicago may or may not have Rome Odunze and Luther Burden for this game, which would change how significant the role of Lenoir is. Either way, he needs to have a big game. Renardo Green may be back, but he has been banged up. Upton Stout is a rookie who can struggle in coverage. The Bears' pass-catching corps can go deep when healthy.

They need to have someone to rely on, and that has to be Lenoir.

