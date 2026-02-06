Christian McCaffrey Speaks the Truth About the 49ers' 2026 Schedule
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule has yet to be released, but it has already been confirmed that the team will play one game in Australia.
The move is part of the NFL’s international expansion program aimed at hosting games abroad and growing new fanbases around the world.
While the week of the game has yet to be confirmed, the 49ers will give up a designated away game for the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, meaning both teams will have to navigate the 19-hour time difference between the US West Coast and Melbourne, where the game will be played.
Christian McCaffrey speaks the truth about this 49ers-Rams matchup
There is nothing wrong with playing a game abroad. The 49ers travelled to the UK over a decade ago and more recently to Mexico in 2022, both of which proved to be excellent marketing opportunities to attract and grow the team’s international fanbase.
However, with a game in Australia now confirmed, there is also the possibility that the 49ers could give up a home game to return to Mexico, which would see them play in three different countries and, by default, face one of the toughest schedules next season.
“Australia is pretty far. I’d love to see how the schedule would work. Transparently, that might be a little too far," said McCaffrey to ABC7 News Bay Area.
He made it clear that there is nothing wrong with the 49ers playing abroad, but emphasized that concerns lie with player welfare and the overall schedule. The same applies to the Rams, who will be going through the exact same process.
Expanding the NFL into new countries helps grow the game, first and foremost. However, as schedules become increasingly demanding each year, the league must find ways to ensure no team increases the risk of injury or fatigue.
The NFL should strongly consider granting both teams an additional BYE week following the matchup. With flight times of approximately 16 hours, on top of the time zone difference, multiple days are effectively lost immediately after the game, making it extremely difficult for either team to be mentally and physically prepared the following week.
That only addresses part of the issue, but the decision is out of the 49ers’ hands, and out of the Rams’ as well.
When the 2026 schedule is released in May, it will be worth watching whether this matchup is slated for Week 1, as currently suggested.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal