Christian McCaffrey Speaks the Truth About the 49ers' 2026 Schedule

The San Francisco 49ers’ 2026 schedule has yet to be released, but it has already been confirmed that the team will play one game in Australia.

The move is part of the NFL’s international expansion program aimed at hosting games abroad and growing new fanbases around the world.

While the week of the game has yet to be confirmed, the 49ers will give up a designated away game for the matchup against the Los Angeles Rams, meaning both teams will have to navigate the 19-hour time difference between the US West Coast and Melbourne, where the game will be played.

Christian McCaffrey speaks the truth about this 49ers-Rams matchup

Christian McCaffrey warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field.

There is nothing wrong with playing a game abroad. The 49ers travelled to the UK over a decade ago and more recently to Mexico in 2022, both of which proved to be excellent marketing opportunities to attract and grow the team’s international fanbase.

However, with a game in Australia now confirmed, there is also the possibility that the 49ers could give up a home game to return to Mexico, which would see them play in three different countries and, by default, face one of the toughest schedules next season.

“Australia is pretty far. I’d love to see how the schedule would work. Transparently, that might be a little too far," said McCaffrey to ABC7 News Bay Area.

He made it clear that there is nothing wrong with the 49ers playing abroad, but emphasized that concerns lie with player welfare and the overall schedule. The same applies to the Rams, who will be going through the exact same process.

Expanding the NFL into new countries helps grow the game, first and foremost. However, as schedules become increasingly demanding each year, the league must find ways to ensure no team increases the risk of injury or fatigue.

The NFL should strongly consider granting both teams an additional BYE week following the matchup. With flight times of approximately 16 hours, on top of the time zone difference, multiple days are effectively lost immediately after the game, making it extremely difficult for either team to be mentally and physically prepared the following week.

That only addresses part of the issue, but the decision is out of the 49ers’ hands, and out of the Rams’ as well.

When the 2026 schedule is released in May, it will be worth watching whether this matchup is slated for Week 1, as currently suggested.

