Breaking Down Jake Tonges’ New 49ers Deal After Career-Best Payday

The San Francisco 49ers recently re-signed Jake Tonges after he hit free agency.

He was one of two key players to return, along with kicker Eddy Piñeiro. Considering the number of 49ers players who entered free agency, bringing both back was important after they emerged as key contributors in 2025.

The 49ers' Jake Tonges contract revealed

Dec 22, 2025; Indianapolis, Indiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) makes a catch out of bounds in front of Indianapolis Colts outside linebacker Zaire Franklin (44) during the fourth quarter at Lucas Oil Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images | Christine Tannous-USA TODAY Network via Imagn Images

According to Over the Cap, Tonges agreed to a two-year, $8 million deal that includes four void years on the back end to help spread out the salary cap hits.

The contract features $2.41 million in base salary ($1.15 million in 2026 and $1.26 million in 2027), along with a $2.62 million signing bonus prorated over five years.

It also includes $2.2 million in option bonuses ($440,000 annually from 2027 through 2031), $680,000 in per-game roster bonuses ($340,000 in each of the next two seasons), and $100,000 in workout bonuses ($50,000 per year in 2026 and 2027).

His cap hits are $2.06 million in 2026 and $2.61 million in 2027, with a $3.33 million dead cap charge when the contract voids.

This deal looks like a bargain for the 49ers, especially after Tonges finished as a top-10 tight end in 2025, according to PFF.

Tonges caught 40 passes for 366 yards and five touchdowns in 17 games, despite playing eight contests with fewer than 10 total offensive snaps on the field.

The 49ers deserve credit for developing the undrafted tight end into a reliable option. With George Kittle battling injuries throughout the season, Tonges was still underused at times. While his new contract represents a pay raise, it still looks like a strong-value deal for San Francisco heading into 2026.

The Los Gatos High School alum remains in the Bay Area for two more years, and his role could expand further this season, given Kittle’s latest torn Achilles injury. While Kittle is aiming for a Week 1 return, it will take time for him to regain full sharpness early in the year. But no clear timeline for his return has been disclosed.

After recording zero receptions prior to 2025, Tonges developed into a reliable receiving option with multiple touchdowns. His $8 million deal stands out as one of the season’s underdog stories. It's not quite a rags-to-riches contract, but a strong example of the 49ers’ ability to develop talent from within.

The pressure is now on Tonges to show his 2025 breakout wasn’t a one-year anomaly.