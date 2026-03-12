49ers Front Office Made the Right Call on Jake Tonges

The San Francisco 49ers front office has officially brought back tight end Jake Tonges from free agency.

Tonges and the 49ers agreed to a two-year contract worth $8 million, including $5.5 million guaranteed.

This is a big contract for Tonges, who could earn four times what he did in 2025. A big statement of intent.

Jake Tonges' contract was the right decision

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; Chicago Bears linebacker T.J. Edwards (53) tackles San Francisco 49ers tight end Jake Tonges (88) in the second half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Everyone knows the story of Jake Tonges in 2025. Head coach Kyle Shanahan developed Tonges from an undrafted tight end from their practice squad into a breakout contributor, recording his first reception and first touchdown before finishing the season as one of Pro Football Focus’s top-10 tight ends of 2025.

It’s been a mesmerising rise, and a contract to remain in red and gold is completely deserved. His 293 yards from 34 receptions and five touchdowns were impressive figures, especially considering he had no involvement in the receiving game for multiple weeks. And he’s a solid blocker, too.

Now the 49ers have awarded Tonges two further years, which is the sensible and right decision. Who knows if he will replicate his 2025 stats in 2026 or 2027, because for all the 49ers know, he could be a flash in the pan and a one-season wonder.

But harsh criticism is not the issue here. It is unlikely he will offer much more than what he did in 2025, but having extra depth at tight end is crucial.

George Kittle's torn Achilles injury against the Philadelphia Eagles in the divisional playoff round makes things complicated, especially when Luke Farrell proved to be one of the more expensive decisions the 49ers made last offseason.

Neither Farrell nor Tonges can truly fill the void left by Kittle, but the extra depth helps with the uncertainty around his recovery, even though he is projected to return for Week 1 of the new season.

It would be an impressive recovery if he does return for the opener, but as much as wide receiver is a key talking point in the 49ers' offseason endeavours, tight end is also a factor in the long term and Tonges' extension helps slightly.

It should also be a focus in the upcoming NFL Draft, because Kittle will turn 33 in 2026, and his years in the City by the Bay are likely fewer than what he has already played.

Keeping Tonges around is a smart move that gives the 49ers dependable depth and a player who already understands the system.