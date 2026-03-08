How the 49ers Can Stop Overusing Christian McCaffrey

No other player in the NFL was utilized as much as Christian McCaffrey was by the San Francisco 49ers

That utilization led to incredible production, earning him the NFL Comeback Player of the Year award. For him to produce and play so much after being injured in 2024 was sensational.

However, the 49ers cannot go into 2026 utilizing McCaffrey so much. They need to preserve him as much as they can, with his body liable to break down again as it did in 2024.

So, how do the 49ers go about altering their offense away from McCaffrey? Profound film analyst Ted Nguyen of The Athletic answered this question for me during Super Bowl LX week.

Christian McCaffrey needs help

Jan 17, 2026; Seattle, WA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) warms up prior to a game against the Seattle Seahawks in an NFC Divisional Round game at Lumen Field. Mandatory Credit: Steven Bisig-Imagn Images | Steven Bisig-Imagn Images

"They have to get better at running the ball, and that starts with improving the offensive line, whether it's through personnel or through better technique or training," said Nguyen. "They have to get back to running the ball like they're used to. They had to use McCaffrey at such a high rate because he was such a good receiver, and they needed his receiving ability to create big plays, to stay on schedule, and all those things.

"If they can run the ball, then that makes their second string running back, whether that's Robinson or they find another running back, more viable because they could just carry the rock instead of having to rely on those guys in the passing game because the drop off between McCaffrey and the next guy in a passing game is huge."

The run blocking for the 49ers wasn't that good at all last season. There were so many inconsistencies, which is why McCaffrey's yards per carry were down.

It had more to do with the blocking than with him losing a step. However, he's not going to rip off a ton of big runs as he did in the past, especially after the workload he just endured.

Utilizing a second running back, as Nguyen suggested, is the right call. McCaffrey even acknowledged that during his exit interview. He supported bringing in another running back and sharing the workload.

It seems he knows he can't continue to do that, or it will bring his career to an end quicker than he'd like. Jordan James is expected to answer the call, but he can't be the only player the 49ers look to.

Free agency is where they need to bring in another veteran, or even bring Brian Robinson Jr. back. Although I'm sure he'd like to sign somewhere where he can be the starter.

The 49ers need to utilize a two-running back offense. That way, McCaffrey can focus more as a receiver, can be fresher, and make the offense more balanced.

