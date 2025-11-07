Expert says the 49ers are facing a legitimate quarterback controversy
The San Francisco 49ers have a quarterback problem. Apparently.
The organization is 6–3 this season, ranking among the best teams in the NFL. Starting quarterback Brock Purdy has played in just two games, winning one and losing the other.
In his absence, backup quarterback Mac Jones has stepped up impressively, leading the team to a 5–2 record.
However, an NFL expert suggests that Jones’s strong performances have the 49ers second-guessing whether Purdy is truly the quarterback to lead the franchise, especially after he signed a five-year, $265 million deal over the summer.
Dan Orlovsky believes there's a quarterback controversy
ESPN's Dan Orlovsky shared on ESPN's Wednesday show Get Up that he believes the 49ers are facing a dilemma due to how well Jones has performed.
“There is a brewing quarterback controversy, competition, whatever you want in San Francisco," shared Orlovsky.
"Brock Purdy is a really good player. Mac Jones has been absolutely sensational in his time. Doing it with people that have been beat up. Stars and perimeter players that haven’t been healthy.
"He’s been knocked around. Yet this team is somehow, even with all those injuries, is still in the playoff race and it’s because of the quarterback play.
"There’s a quarterback controversy brewing in San Francisco.”
Is this a fair comment?
It’s a completely valid point of view to suggest that Jones has performed well this year. The 49ers made one of their smartest offseason moves by securing his signature as a backup to Purdy ahead of the new campaign.
And while he’s played a much larger role than expected, he’s proven under head coach Kyle Shanahan’s system that he’s played at a decent standard.
But the discussion around injuries also extends to Purdy. In 2024, he was far from perfect and battled through a few minor injuries that appeared to affect his consistency at times.
He also had to manage without Christian McCaffrey and wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk, two of the 49ers’ key offensive weapons, yet still managed to finish seventh in QBR. Though Aiyuk is still injured, he hasn't played a game this season and won't offer anything significant this year anyway.
Purdy already has led the 49ers to the NFC Championship Game, and he made a Super Bowl appearance in his first full season as a starter. He might not yet rank among the league’s elite quarterbacks, but he remains a player who doesn’t always get the respect he truly deserves.