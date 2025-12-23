Brock Purdy Achieves Feat Not Completed By 49ers QB Since Steve Young
Brock Purdy was dialed in on Monday night, and he looked as good as he ever has while dismantling the Colts’ defense at Lucas Oil Stadium.
Purdy racked up a career-high five touchdown passes during the 48-27 win in Indianapolis. It’s the first time a 49ers quarterback has had five TD passes in a regular season or playoff game since Steve Young did so against the Chargers in Super Bowl XXIX during the 1994 campaign, per ESPN’s Nick Wagoner.
That’s some lofty company to join in franchise history. Only three other quarterbacks in franchise history have achieved that feat in the regular season––and Young isn’t one of them. Purdy now stands alone with Joe Montana, who had two games with five touchdown passes and one with six, Steve Spurrier, and John Brodie.
Purdy completed 25 of 34 passes for 295 yards, five touchdowns, and one interception, which deflected off the fingertips of his receiver. His play led San Francisco to a 48–27 win. It was the most points the Niners have scored in a game since 2019.
The 49ers have now won five straight games, and they’re scalding hot as they approach the end of the regular season. That all starts with their quarterback, who has upped his performance levels since returning from injury. Purdy now has eight touchdown passes and one interception in his last two games.
He’ll look to stay hot as the 49ers look to make it six straight wins in Week 17 when they take on the Bears.