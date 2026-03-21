Fred Warner Speaks Out on the 49ers Re-Signing Dre Greenlaw
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The San Francisco 49ers’ famed linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw returns for the 2026 NFL season.
After Greenlaw’s release from the Denver Broncos just one year into a three-year deal, the 49ers made an opportunistic move to bring him back on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with $6 million guaranteed.
The contract gives Greenlaw a chance to prove he can return to his old form — the level he sustained for years before tearing his Achilles in the 2023 Super Bowl.
Fred Warner speaks highly of Dre Greenlaw
Now that the move is official, Warner has spoken about the move for the first time on his podcast, Real Ones: The League: “Every single time I played with Dre for like the seven years we played together, there’s an unspoken language on the field…..It’s unspoken.
"Like we’re moving together in unison and it was so easy because we had this great bond with one another on and off the field. It allows you to play more free.
"Dre is one of the best athletes I've ever been with on a field. He's so ferocious and relentless in the way he plays the game, and you just love playing guys like that."
Unsurprisingly, Warner had high praise for Greenlaw. After all, the two formed one of the NFL’s most productive linebacker duos.
From 2019 to 2023, they ranked first and second on the team in tackles, and in 2023, before the Super Bowl, PFF ranked Warner and Greenlaw first and fourth, respectively, based on their production over the previous three seasons.
The question now is whether the duo can replicate their past dominance given Greenlaw’s current situation. His torn Achilles occurred more than two years ago, but he missed most of the 2024 season and dealt with multiple injuries in 2025, limiting his effectiveness.
Now, in 2026, a return to the City by the Bay could prove beneficial, as he reunites with the league’s best in Warner. Recovering from an Achilles injury is never easy, but Greenlaw should still be capable of performing at a higher level than the team’s current options.
Now, the focus shifts to his performance. If Greenlaw returns to form, the reunion of one of the NFL’s top linebacker duos could have a major impact under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.
There’s a strong sense of nostalgia surrounding this free agency signing, but the concerns about Greenlaw are valid. It’s a good thing this is a one-year prove-it deal.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal