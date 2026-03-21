The San Francisco 49ers’ famed linebacker duo of Fred Warner and Dre Greenlaw returns for the 2026 NFL season.

After Greenlaw’s release from the Denver Broncos just one year into a three-year deal, the 49ers made an opportunistic move to bring him back on a one-year, $7.5 million contract with $6 million guaranteed.

The contract gives Greenlaw a chance to prove he can return to his old form — the level he sustained for years before tearing his Achilles in the 2023 Super Bowl.

Fred Warner speaks highly of Dre Greenlaw

Sep 12, 2021; Detroit, Michigan, USA; Detroit Lions running back Jamaal Williams (30) runs with the football between San Francisco 49ers linebacker Dre Greenlaw (57) and middle linebacker Fred Warner (54) in the first quarter at Ford Field. Mandatory Credit: David Reginek-Imagn Images | David Reginek-Imagn Images

Now that the move is official, Warner has spoken about the move for the first time on his podcast, Real Ones: The League: “Every single time I played with Dre for like the seven years we played together, there’s an unspoken language on the field…..It’s unspoken.

"Like we’re moving together in unison and it was so easy because we had this great bond with one another on and off the field. It allows you to play more free.

"Dre is one of the best athletes I've ever been with on a field. He's so ferocious and relentless in the way he plays the game, and you just love playing guys like that."

Unsurprisingly, Warner had high praise for Greenlaw. After all, the two formed one of the NFL’s most productive linebacker duos.

From 2019 to 2023, they ranked first and second on the team in tackles, and in 2023, before the Super Bowl, PFF ranked Warner and Greenlaw first and fourth, respectively, based on their production over the previous three seasons.

The question now is whether the duo can replicate their past dominance given Greenlaw’s current situation. His torn Achilles occurred more than two years ago, but he missed most of the 2024 season and dealt with multiple injuries in 2025, limiting his effectiveness.

Now, in 2026, a return to the City by the Bay could prove beneficial, as he reunites with the league’s best in Warner. Recovering from an Achilles injury is never easy, but Greenlaw should still be capable of performing at a higher level than the team’s current options.

Now, the focus shifts to his performance. If Greenlaw returns to form, the reunion of one of the NFL’s top linebacker duos could have a major impact under new defensive coordinator Raheem Morris.

There’s a strong sense of nostalgia surrounding this free agency signing, but the concerns about Greenlaw are valid. It’s a good thing this is a one-year prove-it deal.