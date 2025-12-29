The Five Biggest Takeaways From the 49ers' Win Against the Bears

What a game. If you're a fan of defense, you hated watching this.

The San Francisco 49ers defeated the Chicago Bears 42-38. It was a dramatic game that had everything. Let's go over it, and it all starts with the 49ers' offense.

Brock Purdy

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers quarterback Brock Purdy (13) throws a pass against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

What a horrible start for Brock Purdy. On the very first play of the game, he forced a throw to Jauan Jennings that ended up getting picked off and returned for a touchdown.

It felt like it was going to be a game where Purdy was going to implode in primetime again. Well, he completely rebounded and showed he is the man. Purdy was incredible in this game.

He never turned the ball over again after that first pass, and he never let it bother him. He was as sharp as ever after that and was a reason the offense was explosive again.

Purdy is playing at a great level. He's playing at the 2023 version again. Continuing to play in this form will give the 49ers a chance to advance in the playoffs.

Kyle Shanahan is in his bag

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan looks on before the game against the Chicago Bears at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

Almost every play tonight was a masterpiece by the 49ers. Kyle Shanahan was in his bag against the Bears, which is what Purdy alluded to last week against the Indianapolis Colts.

From the run plays to the pass plays, they were all creative. They created adequate yards that sequenced perfectly. Shanahan has been phenomenal.

Anyone who has ever suggested the 49ers fire Shanahan should be ashamed of themselves. If it wasn't for him, this game would've been lost early.

2023 Christian McCaffrey is back

Dec 28, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) runs for a touchdown against the Chicago Bears in the first half at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images | Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

So much has been made about whether Purdy will look like the 2023 version, but what about McCaffrey? He was the Offensive Player of the Year after all.

Well, tonight he looked like it. He easily had his best game of the season, and looked like the phenomenal player from 2023. This game would've gotten ugly without McCaffrey's performance.

McCaffrey has been heating up lately. His performance are coming at a perfect time with the playoffs right around the corner. It's needed since the 49ers' offense has to carry the team.

Trent Williams hurt

November 24, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers offensive tackle Trent Williams (71) during the first quarter against the Carolina Panthers at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

What a bummer. Trent Williams got hurt on the first drive (play) of the game. He suffered a hamstring injury, which, there's no telling how severe it is at this moment.

Hamstring injuries are tricky. It has cost wide receiver Jacob Cowing his entire season and George Kittle four games this season. The bright side is that offensive linemen can overcome hamstrings more easily.

But it's still tough. I'd expect Williams to miss the last game of the season against the Seattle Seahawks. Williams hasn't missed any games this season and was on track to play a full season for the first time with the 49ers.

Safeties

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers safety Malik Mustapha (6) reacts in the second half against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

Ji'Ayir Brown is not a good starting safety. That's not a groundbreaking statement. The first touchdown allowed was because of him.

However, he wasn't the No. 1 issue for that touchdown. Malik Mustapha was. For some reason, Mustapha vacated his coverage in the deep half of the field to cover the underneath crossing route.

As a result, he hung Brown out to dry. Brown should've had help, but Mustapha abandoned his assignment and made Brown look like the wrongdoer. What a terrible play.

