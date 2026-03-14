How the 49ers Will Spend Extra Cap Space After Restructuring Nick Bosa

The 49ers seem to be gearing up for one more big move.

They just restructured Nick Bosa's contract by converting $21.465 milllion of his salary into a signing bonus, which means they reduced his cap number for 2026 and created $17.17 million in additional cap space, putting the 49ers' total cap space at $42.4 million -- 8th most in the NFL.

Who are they creating space to acquire?

We know they need a defensive end to replace Bryce Huff, who retired this week. And Nick Bosa's brother, Joey Bosa, is a free agent. But the 49ers don't need $40 million in cap space to sign the older Bosa. He would cost roughly $10 million, because he's not that good anymore.

The 49ers have the cap space to acquire someone elite and expensive. I'm talking Maxx Crosby.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Crosby is 28. He's signed through 2029. His base salary never exceeds $30 million annually, which means he's a bargain compared to Nick Bosa, whose cap number will be an outrageous $54.8 million in 2027.

So, the 49ers have an opening for Crosby in their defense, they can afford him, and they have the picks to trade for him. All they have to do is call the Raiders and make the deal. Eddie would.

The Raiders tried to trade Crosby to the Ravens this week, but he failed his physical. He recently had a meniscus repair, and it's possible he has an arthritic knee which could shorten his career and reduce his price in a trade. Still, he should be elite for the next few years. Unfortunately for the Raiders, they probably won't be good during this time, even if they were to keep Crosby.

But, if the 49ers trade for Crosby and put him on a defensive line with Osa Odighizuwa, Mykel Williams and Nick Bosa, they'll win the Super Bowl next season. They'll be better than the Seattle Seahawks, whose quarterback, Sam Darnold, struggles against a dominant pass rush. Every quarterback does.

The 49ers' goal should be to do whatever it takes to win the Super Bowl now. Their left tackle, Trent Williams, is 38. He might not be on the team next year. And if he is on the team, he might not be good. He's bound to fall off eventually.

And he's the only Pro Bowl offensive lineman they have. Their offensive line always gets pushed around by the best defenses in the biggest games. That's why the 49ers need their defense to be the best unit on their team. And Crosby would make their defense one of the best in the NFL, if not the best.

Pick up the phone. Get this deal done.