Projecting the 49ers’ Week 1 Starters After the NFL Draft (Surprises Included)

Now that the San Francisco 49ers have wrapped up the 2026 NFL Draft it is a good time to look at what the potential starting lineup looks like for the 49ers. Which rookies can win jobs and which spots are open for competition?

Quarterback - Brock Purdy

This one is set in stone with Mac Jones as the backup.

Running back - Christian McCaffrey, Fullback Kyle Juszczyk

The debate all summer will be Kaelon Black against Jordan James for the backup job, not the starting spot.

Wide Receiver - Mike Evans, Ricky Pearsall, De’Zhaun Stribling

Stribling will have to beat out Jordan Watkins and Demarcus Robinson, but that seems feasible.

Tight End - George Kittle (Jake Tonges if injured)

The only question is whether Kittle will be ready for week 1.

Offensive line - Trent Williams, Carver Willis, Jake Brendel, Dominick Puni, Colton McKivitz

This likely comes down to Willis or Robert Jones at left guard. Willis is a good scheme fit, and moving inside should help with his physical traits.

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Defensive Front - Mykel Williams, Osa Odighizuwa, Alfred Collins, Nick Bosa

This should be a strong run-defending front.

Pass rushing front - Romello Height, Williams, Odighizuwa, Bosa

Bringing in the speed of Height and making Williams move inside makes this group a lot faster overall.

Linebacker - Fred Warner, Dre Greenlaw

Jaden Dugger is competing to stick on the roster at this point more than he is competing with Warner or Greenlaw to play as a rookie.

Cornerback - Renardo Green, Deommodore Lenoir, Upton Stout

This may end up as one of the more controversial decisions. The team added Ephesians Prysock, Jack Jones, and Nate Hobbs this offseason. Those are Raheem Morris' additions, while the three current starters had been here before Morris. So, any of the three newcomers could come in and earn a starting job. However, Green and Stout have enough quality play that it may be tough to knock them out by week 1.

Safety - Malik Mustapha, Ji’Ayir Brown

Without drafting a safety this weekend, this position became clear very quickly. The question is whether they have a dime option in Marques Sigle, or if they think someone like Dugger or even an outside option could step into the role.

Overall: They are not set at left guard, they could use some depth at safety, and the cornerback room will have a lot of competition before week 1.