John Lynch Dismisses “Injury-Prone” Label for This 49ers Player
Despite a staggering number of injuries on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers haven’t allowed it to define their season.
Sitting at 10–4, they’re on the brink of clinching a playoff berth. If they win their final three games, they’ll secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Destiny is firmly in their hands.
One player’s ability to reach his full potential has been limited by a year marked by injuries.
John Lynch defends Ricky Pearsall after tough year with injuries
The 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round in 2024. He played 11 games in his rookie season and has appeared in eight games this year as a sophomore. A PCL injury has sidelined him and slowed his progress.
In the 49ers’ last matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pearsall injured his ankle on the very first play from scrimmage but returned to the game. He battled through the injury all game before suffering another knee setback to add to his woes.
It’s currently unclear whether Pearsall will play in Monday’s Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but regardless, general manager John Lynch defends him, stressing that injuries won’t define Pearsall’s future with the 49ers.
“No, I don’t think so. He had the PCL injury. I’ve had one in my career. They’re tough and don’t go away until you have ample time to rest," Lynch shared on Bay Area Radio Station KNBR.
"He also had the ankle injury and on that tackle, I think that guy will get fined and rightly so. That’s a technique we’ve tried to get out of our league. Ricky was extremely tough and came back from that, but then fell on his knee late.
"He’s just having one of those years.”
Year 3 Ricky Pearsall must be a breakthrough year
Even with significant time missed to injuries, the 49ers have, at times, managed to showcase glimpses of Pearsall’s explosiveness.
But he hasn't shown enough to be a convincing WR1 for the 2026 season, even though he's not far behind other weapons with fewer games. The 49ers remain hopeful that, if he can stay healthy, Pearsall can reach that level and become a key piece of their offense moving forward.
In his third year, Pearsall needs a healthy, full season to truly prove himself. Before any expectations for big numbers, he first needs to finish this year’s regular season with a touchdown.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal