John Lynch Dismisses “Injury-Prone” Label for This 49ers Player

Despite a staggering number of injuries on both sides of the ball, the San Francisco 49ers haven’t allowed it to define their season.

Sitting at 10–4, they’re on the brink of clinching a playoff berth. If they win their final three games, they’ll secure the No. 1 seed in the NFC. Destiny is firmly in their hands.

One player’s ability to reach his full potential has been limited by a year marked by injuries.

John Lynch defends Ricky Pearsall after tough year with injuries

Nov 16, 2025; Glendale, Arizona, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) warms up before the game against the Arizona Cardinals at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images | Joe Camporeale-Imagn Images

The 49ers drafted wide receiver Ricky Pearsall in the first round in 2024. He played 11 games in his rookie season and has appeared in eight games this year as a sophomore. A PCL injury has sidelined him and slowed his progress.

In the 49ers’ last matchup against the Tennessee Titans, Pearsall injured his ankle on the very first play from scrimmage but returned to the game. He battled through the injury all game before suffering another knee setback to add to his woes.

It’s currently unclear whether Pearsall will play in Monday’s Week 14 game against the Indianapolis Colts, but regardless, general manager John Lynch defends him, stressing that injuries won’t define Pearsall’s future with the 49ers.

“No, I don’t think so. He had the PCL injury. I’ve had one in my career. They’re tough and don’t go away until you have ample time to rest," Lynch shared on Bay Area Radio Station KNBR.

"He also had the ankle injury and on that tackle, I think that guy will get fined and rightly so. That’s a technique we’ve tried to get out of our league. Ricky was extremely tough and came back from that, but then fell on his knee late.

"He’s just having one of those years.”

Year 3 Ricky Pearsall must be a breakthrough year

Even with significant time missed to injuries, the 49ers have, at times, managed to showcase glimpses of Pearsall’s explosiveness.

But he hasn't shown enough to be a convincing WR1 for the 2026 season, even though he's not far behind other weapons with fewer games. The 49ers remain hopeful that, if he can stay healthy, Pearsall can reach that level and become a key piece of their offense moving forward.

In his third year, Pearsall needs a healthy, full season to truly prove himself. Before any expectations for big numbers, he first needs to finish this year’s regular season with a touchdown.

