Why Ricky Pearsall Needs to Strike Gold in 2026 for the 49ers

One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers have to address the wide receiver position this offseason is due to Ricky Pearsall.

Drafted as a first-round talent in 2024, Pearsall has yet to come close to proving the 49ers right for drafting him. All he's proven to do is accumulate injuries every season.

At this point, it's not crazy to say he's an injury-prone player. Now, when he is healthy, his skills look sweet. It makes you wonder how good he can be if he can find a stroke of luck with his health.

Pearsall is entering the third-year of his rookie contract. If he wants the 49ers to consider picking up his fifth-year option, then he's going to have to strike gold in 2026.

2026 is crucial for Ricky Pearsall

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Ricky Pearsall (1) runs with the ball during the third quarter against the Tennessee Titans at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

For him to accomplish that, he has to find every four-leaf clover in the world to grant himself luck with injuries. Even NBC Sports' Matthew Berry agrees that the only hurdle for Pearsall is his health.

"He needs to stay on the field, right? But the opportunity is there. It will be interesting to see," Berry said. "Obviously, they're going to move on from (Brandon) Aiyuk, you got George Kittle coming off of a very serious injury, Jauan Jennings is a free agent, and so, what does that wide receiver room look like next year? Do they draft? Do they sign somebody? Do they bring Jauan back?"

"There's going to be opportunity there for Ricky. He just needs to stay on the field."

And that's the biggest concern. Can Pearsall stay on the field? He hasn't come close to proving it yet. First, it was a hamstring issue, then it was a PCL injury.

If Pearsall gets injured again, it's safe to say the 49ers will not be picking up his fifth-year option after the 2026 season. It would be malpractice to do so.

But if he manages to finally be healthy for an entire season, he has to take advantage of his opportunities. He will allow the 49ers to show them his abilities and development.

Pearsall hasn't been able to develop too much since he's spending more time rehabbing and recovering than working on his game.

He would finally be able to prove to the 49ers that he was worthy of being drafted in the first round. His breakout in 2026 would do wonders for the 49ers' offense.

It's just a matter of how likely that is to occur given the rate at which he gets injured. I wouldn't hold my breath on it, but it would be an extremely exciting sight if he could remain upright.