Why Ricky Pearsall Needs to Strike Gold in 2026 for the 49ers
In this story:
One of the reasons the San Francisco 49ers have to address the wide receiver position this offseason is due to Ricky Pearsall.
Drafted as a first-round talent in 2024, Pearsall has yet to come close to proving the 49ers right for drafting him. All he's proven to do is accumulate injuries every season.
At this point, it's not crazy to say he's an injury-prone player. Now, when he is healthy, his skills look sweet. It makes you wonder how good he can be if he can find a stroke of luck with his health.
Pearsall is entering the third-year of his rookie contract. If he wants the 49ers to consider picking up his fifth-year option, then he's going to have to strike gold in 2026.
2026 is crucial for Ricky Pearsall
For him to accomplish that, he has to find every four-leaf clover in the world to grant himself luck with injuries. Even NBC Sports' Matthew Berry agrees that the only hurdle for Pearsall is his health.
"He needs to stay on the field, right? But the opportunity is there. It will be interesting to see," Berry said. "Obviously, they're going to move on from (Brandon) Aiyuk, you got George Kittle coming off of a very serious injury, Jauan Jennings is a free agent, and so, what does that wide receiver room look like next year? Do they draft? Do they sign somebody? Do they bring Jauan back?"
"There's going to be opportunity there for Ricky. He just needs to stay on the field."
And that's the biggest concern. Can Pearsall stay on the field? He hasn't come close to proving it yet. First, it was a hamstring issue, then it was a PCL injury.
If Pearsall gets injured again, it's safe to say the 49ers will not be picking up his fifth-year option after the 2026 season. It would be malpractice to do so.
But if he manages to finally be healthy for an entire season, he has to take advantage of his opportunities. He will allow the 49ers to show them his abilities and development.
Pearsall hasn't been able to develop too much since he's spending more time rehabbing and recovering than working on his game.
He would finally be able to prove to the 49ers that he was worthy of being drafted in the first round. His breakout in 2026 would do wonders for the 49ers' offense.
It's just a matter of how likely that is to occur given the rate at which he gets injured. I wouldn't hold my breath on it, but it would be an extremely exciting sight if he could remain upright.
Loading recommendations... Please wait while we load personalized content recommendations
Jose Luis Sanchez III has covered the San Francisco 49ers daily for FanNation since 2019. He started off as the lead publisher for FanNation's All49ers, then switched positions to become the Deputy Editor in 2020. Sanchez writes, edits, and produces videos daily for All49ers. He also co-hosts a show on YouTube with All49ers lead publisher Grant Cohn weekly. Prior to FanNation, Sanchez started his writing career back in 2016 for the school newspaper at Skyline college where he covered all sports team in the Bay Area. Following that from 2017 to 2019, he found a role as a contributor for FanSided's news desk along with their site's Just Blog Baby covering the Las Vegas Raiders and Golden Gate Sports every professional Bay Area sports team. Atop all of that, he was able to graduate with a Bachelors degree in Communication Studies at San Francisco State University in 2020. Sanchez is committed to ensuring he delivers transparent analysis and straightforward opinions that resonates with readers to get them thinking.Follow JSanchezFN