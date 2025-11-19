Kyle Juszczyk Recants Hilarious Story After Signing With the 49ers in 2017
Kyle Juszczyk has been a terrific player for the San Francisco 49ers since joining in 2017.
However, his 49ers tenure almost got off on the wrong foot when he initially joined the team. While appearing on Kittle Things with George and Claire Kittle, Juszczyk recanted a hilarious story after signing with the 49ers in 2017.
Kyle Juszczyk's hilarous story
"I actually missed my first 49ers meeting when I signed as a free agent," said Juszczyk. "They gave us, like, an itinerary, and it like stopped at like 4 o'clock or something. And then I didn't realize on the backside... all the signed free agents were supposed to be at the hotel at like 7 or 8 o'clock for like a meet and greet. So we just went to dinner. We were exploring."
Juszczyk's wife, Kristin Juszczyk, detailed that while the two were at dinner and exploring that her husband received a text from 49ers running backs coach Bobby Turner.
The text was asking Juszczyk why he wasn't at the meeting. That is when "sheer panic" appeared on his face. "I'm supposed to be at a meeting right now," said a panicking Juszczyk to his wife.
He ended up leaving his wife at dinner immediately to avoid missing the meeting entirely. Juszczyk salvaged what could've been a poor start to his 49ers tenure.
"All of it ended up being fine," Juszczyk said. "Bobby T. still talks about it to this day in almost every meeting that we have with the running backs. But he flips it to be a good thing that I was looking for housing right away."
What makes this story hilarious is that it's kind of relatable. Juszczyk is extremely detailed in what he does to prepare himself both physically and mentally.
Yet, he's just like anyone who misses an appointment due to unfortunate circumstances. It would've been an awkward situation for Juszczyk to have fully missed his first 49ers meeting.
The fact that Turner still brings it up shows how memorable it was. That was a first impression opportunity after all. Thankfully, it worked out for him.
Juszczyk has been making up for it ever since with his mostly stellar performances since signing with the 49ers. And I'm sure he hasn't been close to missing or being late for a meeting either.
Follow Jose on X (Twitter) @JS3sanchez_to interact with him and subscribe to his YouTube Channel here for more 49ers content.