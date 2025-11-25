Kyle Shanahan keeps it simple when defending his WR in post-game scuffle

After the San Francisco 49ers beat the Carolina Panthers 20-9, there was a post-game scuffle that involved Jajuan Jennings and Panthers safety Tre’von Moehrig.

On the initial glance, you can see Jennings punching Moehrig. However, after further review, it is clear that Moehrig threw punches first, specifically to the groin area of Jennings.

San Francisco 49ers Head Coach Kyle Shanahan defends wide receiver Jauan Jennings

Head coach Kyle Shanahan was asked about the actions of Jennings after the game, and he kept it simple. You do not do what Moerig did, and anything he got in retaliation was warranted.

Shanahan on late-game actions between Tre'Von Moehrig hitting Jauan Jennings:

"Guy took a cheap shot, hit him in the balls and I’m real proud of Jauan for not losing his mind out there and getting to the sideline" — Cam Inman (@CamInman) November 25, 2025



Jennings was not regretful of his role in the altercation as well. He noted that Moehrig was childish, and anything he did was a response to that action.

“The TV is gonna tell you what happened,” Jauan Jennings said. “To me, I was just responding to some childish behavior.” ...

When he was done, Jennings told reporters, “Y’all have a good night. Don’t get hit in the nuts.” pic.twitter.com/zzAayyNvHb — Vic Tafur (@VicTafur) November 25, 2025

For what it is worth, Moerig did not express much regret. He noted that Jennings had been making dirty plays all game, and that was the only thing he knew to do to retaliate. It does sound like Moehrig realizes he will face discipline and will accept what comes at him.

Tre’von Moehrig said Jauan Jennings had been talking trash and pushed him in the back. pic.twitter.com/8jNJHye5Ta — Joe Person (@josephperson) November 25, 2025

One thing about Jennings is that he plays with intensity. He is a vicious blocker and may walk the line between cheap and legal. However, he has never been considered beyond dirty like the actions that Moehrig displayed.

The entire situation is similar to the Pittsburgh Steelers and Cincinnati Bengals with Jalen Ramsey and Ja’Marr Chase last week. Ramsey threw punches at Chase, but further review showed that Chase spit on Ramsey.

Head coach Mike Tomlin said that when someone spits on you, your response should be to do what comes naturally. This is essentially what Shanahan and Jennings said as well.

Chase initially said Ramsey had cheap shots and that he did not spit, but later was suspended one game and issued an apology. It is worth noting that while Ramsey was not suspended, he was fined.

Expect Jennings to still get a fine despite what his overall role was in the fight. However, it would not be a surprise if Moehrig got suspended, with this action arguably being worse than what Chase did.

It would be a surprise if Jennings was suspended, but you cannot rule it out. It would be a shame because he has been playing his best football in the past few weeks.

