It Could Be Too Little, Too Late for This 49er’s Tenure in San Francisco
In this story:
The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver problems grew earlier this week when they placed Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list.
It confirmed earlier reports suggesting the relationship had soured, and the 49ers' WR1, once a guaranteed starter before his injury, is now expected to enter free agency.
At wide receiver specifically, the 49ers lack a true star, especially after trading Deebo Samuel this offseason. They no longer have a world-class wideout.
Jauan Jennings has improved, but his 49ers future still looks uncertain
Jennings delivered his best performance of the year against the Tennessee Titans, scoring two touchdowns on two red-zone targets and totaling three receptions in a 37-24 win at Levi’s Stadium.
While Jennings was never projected to become a true world-class replacement, his 2024 campaign included personal bests and marked a successful season on an individual level.
He embodied the team’s identity and became a fan favorite, but his offseason behavior and actions to start the year reflected poorly on him.
He wanted to be paid like a WR1, but the offseason deal offered only performance-based incentives. All the 49ers did was offer an extra $3 million in incentives.
After a nightmare holdout and calf injury in the offseason, he opened the season with just one touchdown through the first six games.
At times early in the season, he looked disengaged, and his energy was clearly lacking. Eventually, his behavior became more detrimental than beneficial.
But after the Houston Texans game, to his credit, Jennings turned a corner and seems to be playing at the level he’s capable of. He has posted six touchdowns over the past six games, exceeding his total from last year, and, crucially, Kyle Shanahan has consistently relied on him as the team’s top wide receiver in every game except Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.
The turnaround has been commendable, and it’s great to see Jennings playing a larger role despite not receiving the pay he wanted. This is especially significant as the 49ers carry all the momentum toward clinching a playoff spot.
That said, it leaves the front office with a dilemma at the end of the season. Jennings could easily assert his leverage again to pursue a big payday, but the 49ers’ reluctance to spend heavily could make it a headache.
The thought of Jennings leaving at the end of the season would come as no surprise. Either way, his financial value is only set to increase.
It may be too little, too late for Jennings to take the mantle.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal