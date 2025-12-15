It Could Be Too Little, Too Late for This 49er’s Tenure in San Francisco

The San Francisco 49ers’ wide receiver problems grew earlier this week when they placed Brandon Aiyuk on the reserve/left squad list.

It confirmed earlier reports suggesting the relationship had soured, and the 49ers' WR1, once a guaranteed starter before his injury, is now expected to enter free agency.

At wide receiver specifically, the 49ers lack a true star, especially after trading Deebo Samuel this offseason. They no longer have a world-class wideout.

Jauan Jennings has improved, but his 49ers future still looks uncertain

Dec 14, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Jauan Jennings (15) scores a touchdown against Tennessee Titans safety Amani Hooker (37) during the third quarter at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kyle Terada-Imagn Images | Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

Jennings delivered his best performance of the year against the Tennessee Titans, scoring two touchdowns on two red-zone targets and totaling three receptions in a 37-24 win at Levi’s Stadium.

While Jennings was never projected to become a true world-class replacement, his 2024 campaign included personal bests and marked a successful season on an individual level.

He embodied the team’s identity and became a fan favorite, but his offseason behavior and actions to start the year reflected poorly on him.

He wanted to be paid like a WR1, but the offseason deal offered only performance-based incentives. All the 49ers did was offer an extra $3 million in incentives.

After a nightmare holdout and calf injury in the offseason, he opened the season with just one touchdown through the first six games.

At times early in the season, he looked disengaged, and his energy was clearly lacking. Eventually, his behavior became more detrimental than beneficial.

But after the Houston Texans game, to his credit, Jennings turned a corner and seems to be playing at the level he’s capable of. He has posted six touchdowns over the past six games, exceeding his total from last year, and, crucially, Kyle Shanahan has consistently relied on him as the team’s top wide receiver in every game except Sunday’s matchup against the Titans.

The turnaround has been commendable, and it’s great to see Jennings playing a larger role despite not receiving the pay he wanted. This is especially significant as the 49ers carry all the momentum toward clinching a playoff spot.

That said, it leaves the front office with a dilemma at the end of the season. Jennings could easily assert his leverage again to pursue a big payday, but the 49ers’ reluctance to spend heavily could make it a headache.

The thought of Jennings leaving at the end of the season would come as no surprise. Either way, his financial value is only set to increase.

It may be too little, too late for Jennings to take the mantle.

