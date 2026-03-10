What Mike Evans Signing with the 49ers Means for Brock Purdy

Mike Evans has officially agreed to a three-year, $60.4 million contract to join the San Francisco 49ers.

The six-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion brings impressive credentials to the 49ers. He is a big-name veteran addition by the front office, and he appears to have signed a more moderate, team-friendly deal.

The major risk is that Evans will be 33 by the start of the new regular season, and signing him to a three-year deal could prove steep amid concerns about 2025, when he missed half the season and produced nowhere near the levels he reached in the previous 11 years.

But those 11 seasons before that slump were historic: 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, a feat accomplished only by Evans and the legendary Jerry Rice.

Brock Purdy will work alongside another likely Hall of Famer

Evans' signing shows he's willing to earn less to work alongside Brock Purdy. And Purdy gets to work alongside someone who should get into the Hall of Fame when their career is finished.

For Purdy, the addition of Evans represents another boost to the offense to complement tight end George Kittle. The jury is still out on whether Ricky Pearsall has what it takes as he enters his third year in the league, especially after injuries plagued him during his sophomore season.

But Evans has spent more than a decade proving himself to be one of the NFL’s most reliable receivers, consistently producing at a high level regardless of the quarterback throwing to him. That kind of dependability could be invaluable for Purdy as he continues to establish himself among the league’s top quarterbacks.

Evans brings size, experience and a proven track record of production, while Purdy has shown the accuracy and composure needed to maximize a veteran target of that caliber. The combination could give the 49ers a reliable option in key moments and particularly in the red zone.

However, Evans’ arrival should not stop the front office from thinking about the future. Bringing in a younger wide receiver to develop alongside Purdy and learn from Evans could help the offense maintain continuity once the veteran eventually moves on.

Approaching 33 in August, Evans also makes an offense that is already one of the oldest in the league even older. That is why the 49ers should still consider bringing in a younger receiver.

There aren’t many better opportunities for a rookie to enter the league and learn from both a top-tier quarterback and a wide receiver who should one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.