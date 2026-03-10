What Mike Evans Signing with the 49ers Means for Brock Purdy
Mike Evans has officially agreed to a three-year, $60.4 million contract to join the San Francisco 49ers.
The six-time Pro Bowler and former Super Bowl champion brings impressive credentials to the 49ers. He is a big-name veteran addition by the front office, and he appears to have signed a more moderate, team-friendly deal.
The major risk is that Evans will be 33 by the start of the new regular season, and signing him to a three-year deal could prove steep amid concerns about 2025, when he missed half the season and produced nowhere near the levels he reached in the previous 11 years.
But those 11 seasons before that slump were historic: 11 consecutive 1,000-yard receiving seasons, a feat accomplished only by Evans and the legendary Jerry Rice.
Brock Purdy will work alongside another likely Hall of Famer
Evans' signing shows he's willing to earn less to work alongside Brock Purdy. And Purdy gets to work alongside someone who should get into the Hall of Fame when their career is finished.
For Purdy, the addition of Evans represents another boost to the offense to complement tight end George Kittle. The jury is still out on whether Ricky Pearsall has what it takes as he enters his third year in the league, especially after injuries plagued him during his sophomore season.
But Evans has spent more than a decade proving himself to be one of the NFL’s most reliable receivers, consistently producing at a high level regardless of the quarterback throwing to him. That kind of dependability could be invaluable for Purdy as he continues to establish himself among the league’s top quarterbacks.
Evans brings size, experience and a proven track record of production, while Purdy has shown the accuracy and composure needed to maximize a veteran target of that caliber. The combination could give the 49ers a reliable option in key moments and particularly in the red zone.
However, Evans’ arrival should not stop the front office from thinking about the future. Bringing in a younger wide receiver to develop alongside Purdy and learn from Evans could help the offense maintain continuity once the veteran eventually moves on.
Approaching 33 in August, Evans also makes an offense that is already one of the oldest in the league even older. That is why the 49ers should still consider bringing in a younger receiver.
There aren’t many better opportunities for a rookie to enter the league and learn from both a top-tier quarterback and a wide receiver who should one day be inducted into the Hall of Fame.
Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal