Multiple Mock Drafts Continue to Link 49ers to This Offensive Tackle

With no resolution in sight with Trent Williams, it is becoming increasingly popular for mock drafts to have the San Francisco 49ers take an offensive tackle in the first round.

There's a chance that the 49ers may want to draft one with their No. 27 pick to gain some leverage over Williams since they don't have any at this moment.

Plus, they need to consider their future without Williams regardless of the dispute. That is why NFL Network's Rhett Lewis has the 49ers taking an offensive tackle with the 27th pick.

The most curious part about Lewis' mock draft is that he has the 49ers selecting Utah's Caleb Lomu. This isn't the first time the 49ers were linked to Lomu in a mock draft. It's becoming a common thing at this point, which makes you think.

49ers mocked to select Lomu again

Nov 28, 2025; Lawrence, Kansas, USA; Utah Utes offensive lineman Caleb Lomu (71) gets ready before the snap during the second half against the Kansas Jayhawks at David Booth Kansas Memorial Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images | Jay Biggerstaff-Imagn Images

﻿﻿"Trent Williams﻿﻿ is still one of the best left tackles in the NFL, but his age (he'll be 38 in July) and constant contract issues make it feel like the end is near," wrote Lewis. "I gave the 49ers a long-term solution at left tackle in this exercise last year, and I’ll do it again. Lomu would get the luxury of watching Williams work for at least a year."

At some point, the 49ers do have to find the heir apparent to Williams. This year may present them the best chance to do it, and it probably will happen.

Every time John Lynch has been asked about the contract dispute with Williams, he initially starts off praising Williams and exuding his love for him.

But then, he transitions to citing Williams' age. He and the 49ers think his performance and health will fall off a cliff at any moment. It's not a risk they want to take, even if Williams is still elite.

This is where drafting Lomu, or any other offensive tackle, comes in. They can have their prospect sit behind Williams in 2026 before taking over the starting role in 2027.

Maybe the 49ers even let their rookie get some reps in at left guard. Either way, there's zero chance that whoever they draft to replace won't play in 2026.

Williams always misses some games, so if Lomu is the pick, he will certainly get a few starts under his belt. That would be great for the 49ers so that he can get some action while also learning from afar.

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