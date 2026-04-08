1 Perfect Offensive Tackle for 49ers with Every Pick in 2026 NFL Draft

The San Francisco 49ers have been heavily linked to an offensive tackle in the 2026 NFL draft. Even if they do not take one in round 1, there are going to be chances for the team to find some depth and a shot to replace Trent Williams with their other picks. Who would be the best options for each pick?

Round 1: Max Iheanachor, Arizona State

If they are looking for someone to play guard and potentially swing into tackle, Kadyn Proctor is their guy. If the 49ers want someone to redshirt a year and then come in with the upside to replace Trent Williams, there is no one better than Iheanachor. He is new to the sports, but is a former basketball player, so his movement skills for his size are phenomenal. With time, he could be the best pick.

Round 2: Caleb Tiernan, Northwestern

Tiernan has solid tape, but his arms are a bit short for the position. This has happened at Northwestern before, and while it was no issue for Rashawn Slater translating, Peter Skoronski has had to play guard in the NFL. He may end up closer to Skoronski than Slater, but teams should try him at tackle and see if he can hold up first.

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Round 4: Markell Bell, Miami

Bell has all of the things you cannot teach. He is a massive human being and is not a bad move considering how much weight he has to throw around. If he can find a few things, the 49ers could hit big.

Round 4: Jude Bowry, Boston College

There are moments of Bowry's tape where you assume he will go in round two at the latest. However, he is inconsistent and has a few injury questions that need to be answered. Still, he is the perfect player to sit for a year and then flash higher-end potential down the road.

Round 4: Drew Shelton, Penn State

Shelton is another former basketball player who is a little to football. He does not have quite the traits and the promise of Iheanachor, but he looks like a smooth pass protector who could become adequate in the run game with more playing strength. This is worth a shot.

Round 4: Travis Burke, Memphis

Burke has all of the traits you cannot teach and needs some more ironing out of his game to become a potential starter. His footwork is not there yet, but his athletic testing showed that he can be quick on his feet. This is a good swing late in the draft.