One huge nightmare scenario for the 49ers in 2025

The San Francisco 49ers have already had a few potential nightmare scenarios play out and here they are at 9-4. So, it may have been hard for Brad Gagnon of Bleacher Report to come up with a nightmare scenario for this team.

However, the outlet came up with nightmare scenarios for all 32 teams, and the 49ers may make sense given how the season has gone, but it is not the true nightmare.

Is another injury the San Francisco 49ers biggest nightmare?

According to Gagnon, the nightmare is another injury.

Another major injury to a central piece would all but cement the nightmare for a San Francisco team already fighting to stay upright amid the damage. Brad Gagnon

Still, it is almost hard to think of what that injury could be at this point. Brock Purdy, George Kittle, Jauan Jennings and Ricky Pearsall have all missed time. Nick Bosa and Fred Warner are not coming back. There is almost not one individual player that could get injured that would cause for 49ers to say that they have no shot because of it. When it comes to injuries, they are already living the nightmare, you cannot kill someone who is dead.

The nightmare is for Brock Purdy to play horribly despite the offense being mainly healthy. Sure, Brandon Aiyuk is not here, but he has not been there all season. Pearsall, Jennings, Kittle, and Christian McCaffrey are all healthy. Trent Williams is healthy, they have arguably their best left guard starting, and the rest of the line has handled themselves well.

On offense, it is hard to find a legitimate excuse as to why they would struggle. Imagine a snowy game in Philadelphia. The Eagles offense looks like it tends to, and they have six points and two turnovers at the half. However, they are leading 6-3, and one of the field goals is because their defense turned it over and put the ball in field goal range. This is some real horror film stuff.

The defense is missing two stars, and everyone assumes that the defense will be the reason the 49ers bow out in the playoffs. However, if the defense forces turnovers, gets stops, and makes plays, yet the 49ers lose because their quarterback is proving that he is not worth the money that they just paid him, that is a real nightmare.

If the 49ers lose in a shoot out, so be it. Fans had low expectations, and they have to feel good about Purdy and the offense. If Purdy is the reason they lose, it will bring up a lot of offseason questions.

