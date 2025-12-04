Grading the 49ers' players and coaches at the bye week

Against all odds, the 49ers are 9-4 at the bye week.

Sure, they have a relatively easy schedule. They also have a myriad of injuries that easily could have derailed the season before it even started, but they didn't.

With that in mind, here are the 49ers' grades for the first 13 games of the season.

QUARTERBACKS: B

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Brock Purdy had his first really good game of the season this past Sunday in Cleveland. He didn't force any passes, he didn't throw any picks and he made some nice plays with his feet.

To be fair, Purdy has had turf toe since Week 1, and that injury finally doesn't seem to be a big issue anymore. Still, he threw seven interceptions in his first four starts. I'd give him a C-plus for now. We'll see how the rest of the season unfolds for him.

I'd give Mac Jones an A-minus. He played the best football of his career, kept the team alive while lots of stars were out, and steadily improved the more he played. His best start was his final start, in which he completed 33 of 39 passes against the Rams. If you average his grade with Purdy's, they get a B.

RUNNING BACKS: C

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Christian McCaffrey is still a tough runner who can move the chains, but he's not explosive anymore. He's averaging just 3.6 yards per carry. The 49ers' running game wouldn't be any worse without him. In fact, it might be better.

To McCaffrey's credit, he leads the 49ers in catches and receiving yards, but that says more about the 49ers' terrible wide receiver corps than it says about him. He's catching lots of checkdowns because the wide receivers aren't getting open often enough downfield.

WIDE RECEIVERS: D

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Brandon Aiyuk was supposed to be this team's No. 1 wide receiver. He currently seems healthy, but refuses to play because the 49ers voided the guarantees in his contract in July because he skipped some team-mandated rehab assignments during the offseason. So they saved money, but lost an elite player.

In his place, the 49ers have Ricky Pearsall and Jauan Jennings, who both have battled injuries and inconsistency this season. And while Jennings has improved recently, Pearsall has been a complete non-factor since Week 4. Too bad the 49ers nuked their relationship with Aiyuk. They could use him right now.

TIGHT ENDS: A

Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

George Kittle is the best player on the team, the best tight end in the NFL and one of the best tight ends of all time. But, he missed five games this season with a torn hamstring, so he gets an A and not an A-plus. Sorry, I'm a tough grader.

While Kittle was out, Jake Tonges caught 26 passes for 226 yards and 4 touchdowns. He's an underrated and underutilized weapon. He's much more dangerous than the fullback.

OFFENSIVE LINEMEN: B-MINUS

Matt Kartozian-Imagn Images

The running game hasn't been good this season, but that's largely been a function of the wide receivers not blocking well on the perimeter and the running backs not having any explosion. When the 49ers run between the tackles, they've been more successful than when they're run outside.

And in the passing game, the protection has been surprisingly good all season. This isn't an elite group, but it's not necessarily a bad one, either.

DEFENSIVE LINEMEN: C-PLUS

Darren Yamashita-Imagn Images

Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, the two starting defensive ends, both are out for the season with torn ACLs, so that lowers this grade. Against good offenses with good quarterbacks, the 49ers have had a tough time creating pressure.

But, their run defense is solid, Bryce Huff is a good pass-rush specialist, rookie Alfred Collins has improved since the beginning of the season, and midseason additions Clelin Ferrell and Keion White have exceeded expectations. This group isn't particularly good, but it's improving and overachieving.

LINEBACKERS: C-MINUS

Joe Rondone/The Republic / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

With Fred Warner, this position would get an A. Without him, it can barely sniff out a screen pass. Tatum Bethune is an extremely physical and instinctual run defender, but he's injured, too. Dee Winters is OK, but not good enough to re-sign. And Curtis Robinson Jr. is a third-stringer who's forced into the starting lineup due to injury.

It's time for the 49ers to start playing rookie linebacker Nick Martin more. There's no one good ahead of him.

DEFENSIVE BACKS: A-MINUS

Kelley L Cox-Imagn Images

This is the best position group on the defense. Ji'Ayir Brown and Malik Mustapha have been a terrific safety duo since Mustapha returned from his torn ACL and Brown regained his starting job. Deommodore Lenoir and Renardo Green are an above-average cornerback duo. And Upton Stout might be the 49ers' best rookie.

When smart opposing offenses want to pick on someone in the 49ers' defense, it's usually a linebacker, not a defensive back.

SPECIAL TEAMS: A

Ken Blaze-Imagn Images

Skyy Moore has established himself as the 49ers' best returner since John Taylor and one of the best currently in the NFL. He keeps giving the 49ers' methodical, plodding offense outstanding field position. In addition, the 49ers have had zero kicker issues since they finally waived Jake Moody.

COACHES: A

Gary A. Vasquez-Imagn Images

Robert Saleh is an elite coordinator who has the 49ers defense playing way better than it has any business playing. He completely remade the front seven in one year, it's still a work in progress, and yet his defense has given up just 17 points total in the past two games. He almost certainly will get hired to be a head coach this offseason.

Kyle Shanahan's offense isn't quite as good as it has been in the past. That's because he's missing Brandon Aiyuk and Deebo Samuel, plus Christian McCaffrey isn't what he used to be.

And yet, the 49ers are 9-4. All the Aiyuk drama that has been going on behind the scenes doesn't seem to have affected the team. Shanahan gets credit for keeping the team together. In lots of ways, this is his best season as a head coach.

Read more