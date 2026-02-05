Three 49ers Veterans with Good Chances to be Cap Casualties

Every year, there are a handful of players who enter the offseason on the roster but do not make it to Week 1. In most cases, these players are released for salary cap reasons. Bleacher Report recently identified three potential cut candidates for the San Francisco 49ers. Based on role, cost, and roster construction, here are the odds that each player is released.

Bryce Huff – $5.4M

This may be the toughest decision of the group. On the surface, Huff’s salary is not excessive, and his best role is as a pass-rush specialist. If the 49ers are healthier next season, he could return to thriving in that capacity. Depth along the edge is also important, which makes the argument for keeping him fairly straightforward.

However, there are several factors working against him. Huff was originally brought in because Robert Saleh was familiar with him and historically got the best production out of him. Even Saleh was unable to unlock that level of play last season, which raises the question of why Raheem Morris would want to take on that same challenge. Beyond that, the 49ers cannot simply run back the same edge rusher group and expect different results. They need to upgrade the position.

If Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams are healthy, and the team adds a player they view as an upgrade over Huff, his role shrinks quickly. At that point, every dollar tied to Huff becomes a liability rather than a benefit. While he is not an obvious cut, the possibility is very real.

Odds of Release: 45%

Brandon Aiyuk – $6.3M

This one is more straightforward. The real question is not if Aiyuk leaves, but how. Whether he is cut or traded, it is expected to happen after June 1. Releasing him before that date would result in a $14 million cap hit, while waiting allows the team to save $7 million. That timing gives the 49ers flexibility to explore trade options while protecting themselves financially.

From both sides, the writing appears to be on the wall. Aiyuk seems ready to move on, and the organization has clearly received that message. Even if a trade is ultimately the preferred outcome, the odds that he remains on the roster are extremely low.

Odds of Release: 85%

Jake Brendel – $4.4M

This is the least likely cut of the three. While many around the league view Brendel as an average center, Kyle Shanahan values familiarity and trust in his system. Brendel has been in that system for years, and that carries real weight. Additionally, the 49ers have more pressing needs elsewhere on the offensive line. Left guard must be addressed before center becomes a priority.

Brendel’s salary is also not significant enough to force a decision. He appears on this list primarily because his money is not guaranteed. If the perfect center unexpectedly falls to San Francisco in the draft, a post-draft release could be considered. Before then, it is difficult to see this happening.

Odds of Release: 15%

