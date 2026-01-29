The 49ers' Complete Shopping List for their Offense this Offseason

The Niners' offseason shopping list is long; let’s get to it.

QUARTERBACK

Do they trade Mac Jones? The reported interest is high. 27 and Jones to Minnesota for 18, Jordan Addison and a 5th is the deal I would make, provided that Oregon TE Kenyon Sadiq is still on the board at 18.

Losing Jones would be a blow, but it’s also time to evaluate Kurtis Rourke as a backup and see what you have.

RUNNING BACK

Christian McCaffrey has no guaranteed money left; I expect Kyle Shanahan to extend him. McCaffrey can no longer be RB1 solo, but he has great value as a 3rd-down back.

Carries can be split with Jordan James and a new addition. Vets in free agency include Breece Hall and Travis Etienne. Etienne gets explosives, and both are solid receivers. I would make a push for Etienne; they are in desperate need of his speed.

The best 2-way back in the draft is Nebraska’s Emmett Johnson. 1,450 yards rushing at 5.8 yards per carry with 12 TDs, and over 350 yards receiving. He’s projected as a 3rd-rounder, just above the Niners' pick. They can move up a few spots for him.

My expectation is that Shanahan actually uses a rotation of McCaffrey and James. The early picks need to go elsewhere. The problem is that this solution doesn’t address speed, which is why I would sign Etienne.

WIDE RECEIVER

I would make the trade for Addison and take the risk. I’d let Jauan Jennings go; he can be replaced in the draft. Fans are hoping for a Justin Jefferson trade, no chance, or signing Alec Pierce in free agency, who ESPN’s Bill Barnwell projects will receive a deal over $30 million per. Jed York doesn’t go there. So, it’s deal for Addison and draft.

WR in the first, Carnell Tate, Makai Lemon, and Jordyn Tyson are gone, the Niners would theoretically have their choice of whoever is next at 27 if they don’t move up. After watching tape this week, the player I like is Omar Cooper Jr. of Indiana, with great hands, a well-rounded skill set and a YAC monster, with Denzel Boston and KC Concepcion falling. Drafting Cooper and Malachi Fields of Notre Dame to replace Jennings would add the talent they need.

TIGHT END

Trading up for Sadiq is the move. Undersized at 6-3, but a phenomenal athlete and a rare college tight end that can be a move target and an inline blocker.

Free agency has fans hoping for Kyle Pitts. New Atlanta coach Kevin Stefanski had his tight ends go for over 1,000 yards this year. Pitts stays. Isaiah Likely nice player, but not 2-way. Jake Tonges is a restricted free agent. They re-sign him and he starts as the move TE until George Kittle returns.

Another tight end worth a look in Day 3 of the draft is Indiana’s Riley Nowakowski, a 6-2/243 bowling ball H-back to replace Kyle Juszczyk. Nowakowski can serve as an inline blocker, a pancaking lead blocker, and he also caught 32 passes for nearly 350 yards and two TDs, with a long of 43.

I would add Sadiq and Nowakowski. If Sadiq can’t be had, I don’t think the Niners will target another move TE. Nowakowski to replace Juszczyk would be a shrewd low-cost upgrade.

CENTER

Shanahan and offensive line coach Chris Foerster love Jake Brendel but can’t deny they need a young backup, as Brendel turns 34 in September. The draft is five deep from the 2nd to the 4th. I can see the Niners considering a center with a comp 4th. Fans are hoping for Baltimore All-Pro Tyler Linderbaum, but he says he “absolutely” wants to return to the Ravens.

History predicts Shanahan will narrow his draft list to those with a fast 20 shuttle time at Indy. The top of that list at center would likely be Parker Brailsford of Alabama, fast and explosive but undersized at 6-2/290. Another option can be Keylan Rutledge of Georgia Tech. He played in Foerster’s run concepts, but is he fast enough for Shanahan?

GUARD

Fans want an early pick invested here, with Oregon’s Emmanuel Pregnon and Iowa’s Gennings Dunker as candidates. Both are excellent run blockers; Dunker would be moving inside from tackle. My expectation though is Shanahan wants the early picks for weapons or defensive needs, OL will take a back seat as always.

They do need a new starting LG, and for once, Shanahan may consider adding it in free agency to save the draft picks. I target Zion Johnson of the Chargers, preferring him at 26 over Pittsburgh’s more accomplished Isaac Seumalo at 32. David Edwards of Buffalo splits the difference at 29 and has the movement skills the Niners covet.

Price will determine the Niners' interest, but Johnson signing for the high teens could work. I’d rather spend that money on Johnson than on Jauan Jennings.

TACKLE

The best hope due to speed and length was Trevor Goosby of Texas, but he returned to school to make a run at a natty. They haven’t shown much scouting interest in Caleb Lomu; they don’t draft mountains like Kadyn Proctor, so pretty soon tackle runs dry. A comp 4th on an agile tackle with movement skills fits, and that’s Aamil Wagner of Notre Dame at 6-6/296.

The Niners sent three scouts to Notre Dame games all year, that should give an edge to Malachi Fields and Wagner, and possibly RB Jadarian Price. The other schools of primary interest in scouting presence were Oregon and Ohio State.

