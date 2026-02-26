What the 49ers Can Offer in a Trade for Raiders DE Maxx Crosby

The Las Vegas Raiders have been doing an excellent job snuffing the flames on trade talks for Maxx Crosby recently.

However, that all could be typical press conference theatrics. For all anyone knows, the Raiders are fielding trade offers for Crosby, which should intrigue the San Francisco 49ers.

They have a desperate need for another pass rusher, as John Lynch alluded to on Tuesday at the scouting combine. Rather than look at the draft for one, they should inquire about Crosby.

If they do, the 49ers will need to include two first-round picks and a player. That is what the Raiders want for Crosby, per Mike Florio. Giving up two firsts is easy, but what player would the 49ers send?

Here are a few players the 49ers can entice the Raiders in a trade for Crosby.

CB Renardo Green

The Raiders have a mediocre secondary, which makes trading Renardo Green to them a no-brainer. He might be falling out of favor with the 49ers after his up-and-down 2025 season.

Part of that is due to the 49ers not utilizing his strengths. Green is best in man-coverage where he can stick to his receiver and jam him up. He barely does that with the 49ers.

With the Raiders, he would be an instant starter and probably their best cornerback. If they utilize a fair amount of man-coverage, acquiring Green would be a solid addition for them.

Bryce Huff

If adding to their secondary isn't what they want, then perhaps shrinking a bit of the hole Crosby leaves behind will. Bryce Huff is a fairly effective pass rusher.

The downside to him is that his ceiling is as a No. 2 pass-rushing option. When Nick Bosa was healthy, he was very impactful. He's best suited as a complementary player, but does a decent job on his own.

The Raiders would also have to be okay with him not helping out in run defense. Adding Huff is strictly for mildly softening the blow when they trade Crosby.

Mac Jones

Offering Mac Jones to the Raiders is the most enticing deal they can make. At the scouting combine on Wednesday, Klint Kubiak made it clear he isn't a fan of trotting out a young quarterback immediately.

He's planting the seeds for people to be prepared for when the Raiders inevitably draft Fernando Mendoza, who might not play his rookie season. That means the Raiders need a filler for a year.

And there's no way they can roll with Geno Smith again. Jones is the perfect filler for them. He can fit in Kubiak's system seamlessly and has one year left on his deal, which is extremely cheap.

If his contract becomes an issue, the Raiders can easily bump it up and throw in a bunch of incentives. Starting for the Raiders will help boost Jones ' value when he's a free agent.

