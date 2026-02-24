The Likelihood of the 49ers Trading for Maxx Crosby Decreases
A dream trade scenario for the San Francisco 49ers would be to acquire stalwart pass rusher Maxx Crosby from the Las Vegas Raiders.
Crosby was involved in a trade rumor from Fox Sports' Jay Glazer during Super Bowl LX week. Ever since that occurred, it's gotten fans dreaming about Crosby joining their favorite team.
The 49ers would be wise to attempt to trade for him after finishing dead last in sacks in 2025. They also need to pair Nick Bosa with another imposing pass rusher, finally.
Unfortunately, the chances of acquiring Crosby, which were already low to begin with, took a hit on Tuesday at the NFL scouting combine when Raiders general manager John Spytek took to the podium.
Raiders expect to retain Crosby
"I do," said Spyek when asked if he expects Crosby on the Raiders in 2026 (h/t Ryan McFadden). "... Maxx is an elite player, and I've been very upfront from the start when I got here that we're in the business of having really good players on the team, and we need a lot more of them."
Well, that throws a wrench in any potential trade talks for the 49ers. The Raiders have been trying to douse the flames in recent weeks on Crosby being traded.
Now, Spytek's words can be typical press conference talk. No coach or general manager is going to acknowledge that they're unsure if a player will be on their team.
Kyle Shanahan and John Lynch did that at their season-ending press conference when they were asked about the possibility of trading Mac Jones. They don't anticipate him being elsewhere in 2026.
What Spyek is probably doing is signaling to teams that a significant haul is needed for the Raiders to move off of Crosby. The scouting combine is a week for teams to inquire with him about it.
It would be malpractice for a team to completely rule out hearing out a team for a player like Crosby. That's essentially what Spytek went on to admit later on during his availability.
"I learned a long time ago, always listen," he said. "I'm always listening."
Still, just because he and the Raiders are listening to offers, it doesn't mean one will be accepted. I fully expect them to hold onto Crosby barring a monstrous trade package.
The 49ers don't have anything significant to entice the Raiders with. They're picking No. 27 in the first-round, which means they're picking late in every round in the draft this year.
Giving up those picks is well-worth it for the 49ers to acquire Crosby, but not for the Raiders to accept. Spytek's comments at the combine only made it less likely the 49ers acquire him.
