Why 49ers Don't View Brock Purdy’s Cleveland Game as One of His Best

Since Brock Purdy established himself as the San Francisco 49ers’ starting quarterback, he has repeatedly shown why he’s both the present and the future of the franchise.

But that doesn’t mean he’s perfect. No quarterback is. Yet Purdy has shown on multiple occasions that he has one clear weakness: he struggles in challenging, wet and windy conditions.

The stats backed it up: heading into the Cleveland matchup, Purdy’s passer rating dropped to 64.8 in rain or wind, far below his 105.1 mark in normal conditions.

Yet in brutal 40-mph winds, where even getting a pass to cut through the air is a challenge, Purdy managed a 55.2% completion rate with one touchdown, no interceptions, and 168 yards. It may not have matched the level he reached against the Arizona Cardinals two weeks earlier, but his command of the offense and two impressive drives were enough to seal the win.

Even with the challenging conditions, Shanahan says this was not among Purdy’s best performances.

"No, I wouldn't say that because I think he's had so many big-time games, so many really good games. But that's not to take anything away from yesterday," he shared on Monday.

"I thought he played really well. The way he played was the exact way that the game dictated, and he was very good in the pocket. We blocked them, I think, very well in protection, but Brock also did a real good job not getting too deep, staying up in the pocket and being able to hang in there on some longer developing plays.

"He took care of the ball and made some big time throws that got us points."

Why Kyle Shanahan is right to think this

Nov 9, 2025; Santa Clara, California, USA; San Francisco 49ers head coach Kyle Shanahan walks on the field during the third quarter against the Los Angeles Rams at Levi's Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images | Cary Edmondson-Imagn Images

In reality, Shanahan is correct.

The 49ers needed Purdy to perform and produce just before the bye week. The previous week was a nightmare, even though the 49ers ended up prevailing.

The 49ers enter their bye week just one game behind the Los Angeles Rams and Seattle Seahawks, meaning they could jump from their current seventh seed to the top of the NFC playoff picture overnight.

Purdy is finally showing that he can play effectively in harsh conditions, and the 49ers’ $265 million commitment shouldn’t make anyone question the decision.

But in the one or two games each year where the schedule brings tough conditions, he can now use that experience to propel him through the remaining four games in better weather.

