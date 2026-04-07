Why the 49ers Should Cut Brandon Aiyuk Right Now

Ever since it was revealed that the San Francisco 49ers voided the guaranteed money on Brandon Aiyuk's contract, it was clear that his tenure with the 49ers was over.

Everyone on the 49ers, from the coaches to the players, mentioned that Aiyuk disappeared from the team. He started to disassociate from the franchise during the season.

It makes sense after what the 49ers had done, especially since he had no future on the team. Cutting him as soon as the 2026 league year began seemed inevitable.

However, not only did the 49ers not cut Aiyuk, they're retaining him with the hope of trading him away. They've even left the door open for him to return to the team next season.

As of now, there's zero indication as to when this situation will be resolved. But it seems like the 49ers have no issue holding onto Aiyuk for as long as possible.

"I don't have a date for it, but I know eventually it'll resolve itself," Kyle Shanahan said at the NFL annual meeting. "Hopefully, we can get something for it. I know we're in no rush to do that. You've got to do what's right for the Niners. You're not trying to hook up any other team as fast as you possibly can. Hopefully, we can get something for that, and it'll take care of itself."

49ers should cut Aiyuk right now

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk works out with his teammates during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers are extremely delusional if they think they can trade Aiyuk. They've aired out all of his dirty laundry. They sunk his value by essentially claiming he "abandoned" the team.

If all of that is true, and Aiyuk is the villain, why on earth would any team trade for him? The 49ers are insane. They can't be this airheaded, and I refuse to believe they are.

Retaining Aiyuk is their form of revenge, an act of pettiness. It's all a complete waste of time. All they're doing is opening up distractions to their team.

Shanahan, John Lynch, and the players will all be questioned about Aiyuk as long as he remains on the team. Maybe that's not a bother to them, which is why they're holding onto him.

This isn't the first time the 49ers have been in a weird situation with a player before. This happened with Jimmy Garoppolo during the 2022 season as well, and that was way more awkward.

It makes sense why the 49ers feel okay with this distraction when they've experienced worse. Still, this is all a bad look for the 49ers. Just take the high road and be done with this already.

This is all just one big joke and a circus show to hold him at this point. For such a prestigious franchise, you'd think this is beneath them, and they'd just put an end to this.

Apparently not.

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