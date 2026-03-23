How the 49ers Look Odd and Petty by Retaining Brandon Aiyuk

It's March 23, and for some reason, the San Francisco 49ers still have Brandon Aiyuk on their roster.

There is no hard deadline rapidly approaching for the 49ers to cut Aiyuk, so they are within their right to retain him. However, they seemed to be a lock to cut ties with him as soon as the new league year began.

Yet, the 49ers are holding onto him with the idea of trading him, which is extremely laughable. It's malpractice essentially, given what has transpired with Aiyuk in the last year.

The 49ers are insane if they think they can trade Aiyuk somewhere. They practically shouted to the whole world that they wanted him gone once it was revealed that they voided his guaranteed money.

Once that occurs, any team interested in adding Aiyuk to their team will happily wait until the 49ers are forced to cut him. They have zero leverage with another team in trading Aiyuk.

How the 49ers look

Jul 24, 2025; Santa Clara, CA, USA; San Francisco 49ers wide receiver Brandon Aiyuk works out with his teammates during the second day of training camp. Mandatory Credit: D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images | D. Ross Cameron-Imagn Images

The 49ers look extremely petty keeping him aboard now. There's zero chance they will succeed in executing a trade for him, even if they were willing to receive a bag of chips for him.

It makes no sense for another team to acquire Aiyuk and give up assets when they can sign him to a team-friendly deal when he's cut. Acquiring his current contract isn't appealing either.

Besides, the entire league knows the Washington Commanders will be in on Aiyuk and that Aiyuk wants to go there. His connection with Jayden Daniels will draw him there.

Adam Peters was also with the 49ers when they drafted Aiyuk, so he's surely fond of adding Aiyuk. The 49ers ruined any chance of trading Aiyuk months ago.

They need a market for him if they want any chance of trading him anyway. But when the market is just one team that everyone knows about, there's zero hope.

At this point, all the 49ers are doing is looking petty by retaining Aiyuk. That likely is the case since they weren't pleased he abandoned the team last season when they desperately needed him.

Having Aiyuk would've elevated the offense so much. Just imagine how impactful he would've been in the last two decimating defeats against the Seattle Seahawks.

Being without a dominant wide receiver hurt the 49ers the most against the Seahawks. It's why they went out and signed Mike Evans from the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.

It's not far-fetched at all for the 49ers to keep Aiyuk still, especially when it doesn't hurt them at all. But it also doesn't hurt Aiyuk much. Once he's released, which will most likely be around June, Washington will sign him.

Aiyuk will be behind when he signs with the Commanders, but it isn't significant. The 49ers should just be done with Aiyuk once and for all. Put this saga to bed and move on.