Why David Njoku Makes Sense for the San Francisco 49ers in Free Agency

Given the timing and severity of George Kittle’s injury, the San Francisco 49ers will need a plan to replace his production early in the season. Jake Tonges will factor into that plan, but it likely won’t be enough on its own. The 49ers will need depth, versatility, and a tight end who can handle meaningful snaps in both phases of the offense.

One intriguing free-agent option who could help bridge that gap is David Njoku.

Should the San Francisco 49ers pursue David Njoku in free agency?

Njoku has been with the Cleveland Browns since 2017, but his time there appears to be coming to an end. Cleveland drafted Harold Fanin last year, and the rookie quickly surpassed Njoku on the depth chart. That development has hurt Njoku’s market value heading into free agency and could create a potential buying opportunity for San Francisco.

From a production standpoint, Njoku is coming off a down season. He recorded just 293 receiving yards last year and finished with 1.06 yards per route run, dragging his career average to 1.43.

Despite the lack of production, Njoku continued to see significant playing time and has quietly developed into a more reliable blocker. That matters in San Francisco’s offense. The 49ers rarely played Kittle and Tonges together last season because they do not view Tonges as a strong enough blocker to justify consistent two-tight-end sets.

Dec 7, 2025; Cleveland, Ohio, USA; Cleveland Browns tight end David Njoku (85) walks off the field after the game against the Tennessee Titans at Huntington Bank Field. Mandatory Credit: Scott Galvin-Imagn Images | Scott Galvin-Imagn Images

Njoku changes that equation. While he is not the blocker that Luke Farrell is, he offers far more as a receiver and is clearly a better all-around blocker than Tonges. Even though Tonges posted more yards and a better yards-per-route-run figure last season, Njoku brings a more complete skill set that would allow the 49ers to be flexible with personnel groupings.

In the short term, Njoku could help stabilize the offense while Kittle is sidelined. When Kittle returns, Njoku would give the 49ers another legitimate option who can block, threaten defenses down the seam, and create mismatches in heavier formations. That added versatility could unlock layers of the offense that were unavailable last season.

It is also worth noting that Njoku remains an elite athlete and may have been limited by circumstances in Cleveland rather than a decline in ability. A short-term deal in a high-functioning offense could be appealing to Njoku as a chance to rehabilitate his value after a disappointing 2025 campaign.

Spotrac projects Njoku to command a two-year, $19.9 million deal in free agency. That is not insignificant, but it falls within the range of what the 49ers may be willing to spend to upgrade their skill-position depth, especially given the uncertainty surrounding Kittle’s availability early in the season.

While Njoku would not be the most obvious or expected move for San Francisco, he represents an intriguing option. If the 49ers are serious about maintaining offensive flexibility and protecting themselves against early-season limitations at tight end, Njoku is a name that could legitimately be on the table.

