The Worst Free-Agent Signing the 49ers Made this Season

During last year’s NFL free agency, the San Francisco 49ers signed 11 players in preparation for the 2025 season.

It was part of a mini-rebuild. Multiple key veterans departed for other franchises. The 49ers moved on from these players to free up long-term cap space and invest in rookies through the draft.

Realistically, only one of the 11 free-agent signings turned out to be a mistake, according to Pro Football Focus.

PFF labels Luke Farrell as the 49ers' worst signing in free agency

PFF believes Luke Farrell is the 49ers' worst signing in free agency last year. It's hard to argue with this one.

Farrell signed a three-year deal worth up to $20.25 million, including $11 million guaranteed, last year. From the moment the contract was announced, it looked like an overpay for a tight end with little proven production.

Farrell was awarded a three-year contract primarily based on his blocking prowess, but that didn’t entirely carry over in his first season with the 49ers. The ex-Jaguar allowed two sacks on 36 pass-blocking snaps, and he was outsnapped by rookie tight end Jake Tonges by the end of the year. Farrell’s contract wasn’t necessarily monstrous, but his play didn’t seem to correlate with the value granted. Bradley Locker, Pro Football Focus

Signing him to a three-year deal was a mistake. The 49ers appeared to take a significant gamble on a second tight end to complement George Kittle, but as Pro Football Focus noted, Jake Tonges emerged from the practice squad and delivered an impressive season. Tonges may not be an elite blocker, at least not yet, but he is a far better receiver than Farrell.

The 49ers have a tight end dilemma

The position now carries even more uncertainty following Kittle’s Achilles injury. His expected return timeline is unclear, and there won't be any confirmation for several months.

Kittle will be 33 before he sets foot on a football field again. Can Farrell be trusted to fill the void in his absence? No. It is night and day when comparing the two.

Therefore, the 49ers must draft a tight end with a long-term plan in mind. The position now requires urgency, especially given Kittle’s injury in 2025.

Tonges should be re-signed as he enters free agency, but the team also needs to give maximum attention to the future at tight end. If Kittle remains a Niner for the rest of his career, this is exactly what needs to happen.

