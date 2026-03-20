Why Josh Cameron is an Underrated Fit for the 49ers in the NFL Draft

Brent Sobelski of Bleacher Report recently went through some of the best 2026 NFL draft fits for underrated prospects. For the San Francisco 49ers, he noted that Baylor wide receiver Joshua Cameron is the perfect fit. What does he bring to the table, and when would the 49ers have to draft him?

How Joshua Cameron translates to the NFL

Cameron comes to the NFL with a thick body, checking in at 6’1” and 220 pounds. He is a tough person to bring down, especially after he starts to get downhill momentum. This should make him a strong yards after the catch option in the NFL. Cameron also offers a strong catch radius and hands that do not bring many drops. He also has a great stop-start ability for his size, which should help his route running.

Where Joshua Cameron must improve in the NFL

Cameron will need to work on his release packages and ability to get away from press coverage. In the NFL, cornerbacks are going to jam him off the line of scrimmage, and right now, it looks like it will consistently throw off the timing of his routes. If he cannot beat press coverage, he is going to be viewed as a gadget player in the NFL.

NFL Comparison for Joshua Cameron

The best physical and stylistic comparison for Joshua Cameron would be former NFL player Quincy Enunwa. Enunwa was a physical presence who was tough to bring down with the ball in his hands. However, he was often relegated to the slot because he struggled to separate and could not consistently win against top cornerbacks. This is how Cameron should be expected to win as well.

Joshua Cameron fit with the San Francisco 49ers

Another player that Cameron could compare to as a prospect is Jauan Jennings. Jennings was a bit slower than Cameron, but that is what caused the same issue and made evaluators view them as a big slot who can play a little outside. Jennings also made his money in contested situations and after the catch, which is how Cameron wins. Needless to say, if the 49ers draft Cameron, they will know how to draft and develop him.

Cameron is ranked 138th on the mock draft database. The 49ers have three fourth-round picks, 133rd, 138th, and 139th. The 49ers need to get younger at wide receiver, so spending any of those three picks on Cameron would not be a bad selection.