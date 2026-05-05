What the Positive Takeaway is From the 49ers' 2026 NFL Draft

It’s been difficult to look at the San Francisco 49ers' 2026 NFL draft with much optimism.

Most of their picks were drastic reaches. Aside from maybe two or three players, the 49ers are highly unlikely to get any contributions from this year’s class at any point.

With that said, there is one saving grace to be had about the 49ers' 2026 NFL draft. It is the one positive takeaway to have, even if their draft class generates only two capable players.

The positive takeaway

Apr 23, 2026; Pittsburgh, PA, USA; The 2026 NFL Draft theater stage at Acrisure Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

This year’s NFL draft wasn’t loaded with quality players. In fact, it was widely regarded as one of the worst drafts of all time. It was a severely lacking one, to say the least.

Even the 49ers indirectly acknowledged that. When John Lynch held his pre-draft press conference, he said the 49ers had fewer first-round grades on players this year than last.

"Our first-round grades are down," Lynch said. "I don't want to give an exact number, but we're down a little bit in terms of the first-round grades."

Last year, the 49ers had 20 first round grades on players. Just imagine how much it decreased this year, considering this year's draft was viewed poorly.

It’s no wonder they traded down not once but twice. No one was worthy of their first-round pick, even though Kyle Shanahan said they would’ve taken De’Zhaun Stribling at No. 33.

Plenty of teams across the league were trading down as well. That only cements the point of it being a low-level draft. Most of the value was after the second round since that is where most players were worth being taken.

Feb 24, 2026; Indianapolis, IN, USA; San Francisco 49ers general manager John Lynch speaks at the NFL Scouting Combine at the Indiana Convention Center. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

The options and chances to draft quality players were extremely limited for the 49ers, especially since they drafted at the end of the rounds. So, in the likely scenario this year’s draft class fails, that’s their saving grace.

The 49ers couldn’t draft adequate players because there were barely any to begin with. From their perspective, they banked on drafting players with impressive physical traits to see if they could mold them into contributors or more.

A lot of their draft picks, like Carver Willis, Jaden Dugger, and Enrique Cruz Jr., are projects. It will take time for these players to develop and be a fit, assuming they can get to that level.

This year’s draft class is poised to flop for the 49ers, but they’ll have no issue with it. They’ll look at this draft as one that was extremely difficult to find anyone capable beyond the first three rounds.

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