49ers Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far
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The San Francisco 49ers are now well over a week removed from the big free agency moves that occurred this offseason. What are the things that they got right so far, and what do they still need to do?
What the San Francisco 49ers got right
Addressed the interior defensive line
The team was going to struggle to upgrade the defensive front with the options available in free agency and the draft. So, they went and traded for Osa Odighizuwa, which solidified their front seven.
Added multiple WRs pre-draft
The 49ers had to replace both Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. Adding Mike Evans was smart, but Christian Kirk now gives them the depth they need to not head into the NFL draft desperate to take a receiver high.
Not overpaying Jauan Jennings
Speaking of Jennings, he is still currently a free agent. It was clear that he was a candidate to get overpaid, and it was smart of the 49ers to lay off paying him and let him test the market himself. Now, he is learning that his value was not as high as he suggested last year.
Upgrading at linebacker
Dee Winters did not live up to his billing last year. So, the team smartly brought Dre Greenlaw back. He is familiar with the system and will jump right in.
What the San Francico 49ers missed
No left guard
Brett Toth is a Matt Hennessy replacement, not a starting guard, and Connor Colby did not show enough last year. They have a serious need at a starting position.
Questionable future at wide receiver
Christian Kirk is 29 and has had a few serious injuries in recent seasons. Mike Evans is 32 years old and just missed serious time last season. The 49ers solved a need in the here and now, but they are going to have needs at receiver once again next year unless they can get younger.
Speed rusher
Bryce Huff retired, and they have not replaced him. They have a lot of good run defenders on their edges, but they need a speedy pass rusher who can make plays on obvious pass downs. As things stand, that is not on the roster.
Resolving Trent Williams
Will the 49ers extend Trent Williams? Trade him? Let him play on his massive contract? It seems as though they have to do something, but as of now they are at a stalemate. When will this get resolved?
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley