49ers Free Agency: What They Got Right — and What They Missed So Far

The San Francisco 49ers are now well over a week removed from the big free agency moves that occurred this offseason. What are the things that they got right so far, and what do they still need to do?

What the San Francisco 49ers got right

Addressed the interior defensive line

The team was going to struggle to upgrade the defensive front with the options available in free agency and the draft. So, they went and traded for Osa Odighizuwa, which solidified their front seven.

Added multiple WRs pre-draft

The 49ers had to replace both Jauan Jennings and Brandon Aiyuk this offseason. Adding Mike Evans was smart, but Christian Kirk now gives them the depth they need to not head into the NFL draft desperate to take a receiver high.

Not overpaying Jauan Jennings

Speaking of Jennings, he is still currently a free agent. It was clear that he was a candidate to get overpaid, and it was smart of the 49ers to lay off paying him and let him test the market himself. Now, he is learning that his value was not as high as he suggested last year.

Upgrading at linebacker

Dee Winters did not live up to his billing last year. So, the team smartly brought Dre Greenlaw back. He is familiar with the system and will jump right in.

\ | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

What the San Francico 49ers missed

No left guard

Brett Toth is a Matt Hennessy replacement, not a starting guard, and Connor Colby did not show enough last year. They have a serious need at a starting position.

Questionable future at wide receiver

Christian Kirk is 29 and has had a few serious injuries in recent seasons. Mike Evans is 32 years old and just missed serious time last season. The 49ers solved a need in the here and now, but they are going to have needs at receiver once again next year unless they can get younger.

Speed rusher

Bryce Huff retired, and they have not replaced him. They have a lot of good run defenders on their edges, but they need a speedy pass rusher who can make plays on obvious pass downs. As things stand, that is not on the roster.

Resolving Trent Williams

Will the 49ers extend Trent Williams? Trade him? Let him play on his massive contract? It seems as though they have to do something, but as of now they are at a stalemate. When will this get resolved?