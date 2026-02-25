Why This Recently Released Free Agent Potentially Fits the 49ers

The San Francisco 49ers should be looking to reinforce their interior defensive line this offseason, and a recent roster move around the league may have created an intriguing opportunity. After being released by the Kansas City Chiefs, defensive lineman Mike Danna immediately becomes a name worth monitoring as a potential scheme fit in San Francisco.

Will the San Francisco 49ers pursue Mike Danna in free agency?

The Chiefs and 49ers prioritize similar traits along the defensive front. Both defenses value size, length, and the ability to control the run first and foremost. Danna checks those boxes. While he has primarily aligned as an edge rusher throughout his career, he has also shown the versatility to slide inside on passing downs.

Over the course of his career, Danna has logged 2,571 snaps as an edge defender and another 873 along the interior defensive line. That type of split demonstrates legitimate hybrid capability rather than occasional experimentation. For a team like San Francisco that rotates heavily and looks to create favorable matchups, having a player who can rush from multiple alignments adds strategic value.

The primary reason for Danna’s release appears to be financial. He was projected to carry a cap hit north of $11 million, a number that became difficult to justify. However, finances were not the only factor. His production dipped significantly in recent seasons. After recording 40 pressures in 2022 and improving to 47 in 2023, his numbers fell to 31 in 2024 and then just nine in 2025. That type of drop-off raises legitimate concerns.

Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

A lower body injury early in the season contributed to the decline. Although Danna played through it, he was not the same player. The key question for the 49ers becomes whether the downturn was injury-related and temporary, or whether it signals a more permanent regression. At 28 years old, he is not at an age where a sharp decline is expected, but edge production can be volatile if a player loses even a small amount of explosiveness.

Financially, the risk is manageable. San Francisco would likely pursue a deal in the $3–4 million range, far below his previous cap figure. A short-term, incentive-laden contract could motivate Danna to reestablish his value while limiting the team’s exposure.

The fit makes sense on paper, particularly in early downs and hybrid fronts. However, the 49ers must weigh the scheme compatibility against the production trend. Mike Danna represents both opportunity and risk, a potential bargain contributor or another rotational piece that fails to move the needle.