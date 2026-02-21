Why Malcolm Koonce is a Fit for the San Francisco 49ers in Free Agency

The San Francisco 49ers are expected to prioritize defensive line upgrades this offseason, and one under-the-radar option who could make sense is Malcolm Koonce.

Will the San Francisco 49ers target Malcolm Koonce in NFL free agency?

Koonce brings intriguing upside after spending five seasons with the Las Vegas Raiders. His career has not followed a straight upward trajectory, but there are clear flashes of impact production. After barely seeing the field in his first two seasons, Koonce broke out in Year 3 with 8 sacks and an 18 percent pass rush win rate. He has shown a proven ability to rush the passer.

Unfortunately, momentum stalled when he suffered an ACL tear the following year, costing him an entire season. That injury forced him to return on a prove-it path. In his comeback season, he posted 4.5 sacks on a Raiders defense that frequently played from behind. His pass rush win rate dipped from 18 percent to 14 percent, but context matters. For comparison, Mykel Williams and Keion White both hovered around 12 percent, so Koonce’s efficiency would still stack up favorably against much of San Francisco’s current rotation.

Kiyoshi Mio-Imagn Images

Age and recovery trajectory also work in his favor. Koonce will be just 28 years old this season and another year removed from ACL rehab. It is not uncommon for pass rushers to regain explosiveness fully in Year 2 after such an injury. If he were to return closer to that 18 percent win rate and approach the 8-sack range again, the signing could quickly look like a bargain.

Scheme and game script are additional factors. The 49ers typically play with more leads than the Raiders have in recent seasons. More obvious passing situations would naturally increase Koonce’s opportunities to attack quarterbacks. Pairing him in a deeper rotation could also keep him fresh, something that may have been lacking on a defense forced to defend extended drives.

Financially, Spotrac projects Koonce to command a two-year deal worth roughly $19.8 million. That is a reasonable investment for a player entering his prime, especially without long-term cap entanglement. If they save $5M in moving on from Bryce Huff, it is not a big increase to upgrade. While some fans dream of a blockbuster addition like Maxx Crosby, the more realistic move may be targeting the player who once lined up opposite him.

For a team needing pass-rush juice without overspending, Koonce represents a calculated bet on upside, age, and system fit.