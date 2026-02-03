Why the San Francisco 49ers Could Prioritize this In-House Free Agent

The San Francisco 49ers do not have a long list of free agents that they should be bringing back this offseason. The majority of them are depth players or players who did not live up to their past deals. However, one name that is going to return would be Spencer Burford.

Will the San Francisco 49ers re-sign Spencer Burford in NFL Free agency?

Burford has been a major starter for the team in three of his four years on the 49ers. Even in 2025, when he was expected to be depth he ended up with 577 snaps. That is exactly why the team needs to bring him back.

They did not expect to need him, but they did. That is how things work in the NFL. Depth is vital, and having depth with experience is even more important. Burford checks the boxes.

It helps that he has 32 snaps at left tackle, 657 snaps at left guard, 1,708 snaps at right guard, and 26 snaps at right tackle. Last year, he had 92 preseason snaps at left tackle and was expected to be the swing tackle for the team.

When Trent Williams went down, they had to move to Austen Pleasants because Burford was starting at guard. They would have appreciated if Burford could have stepped in during those moments, and the hope is that it could be the case next year. With the age and injury history of Williams, the team has to have a legitimate backup at left tackle.

Burford is expected to get $3.4M in free agency, per Spotrac. That is very reasonable considering he was on the books for $2.3M last year. It is a small bump, but he stepped into left guard in a pinch and held things down after working at left tackle all summer. It is not an easy transition, and it helped prove that Burford can handle the role as a swing lineman.

If they sign Burford, that does not mean they should be set at left guard and not need a starting option. Burford only started because the first options did not work out, and he is expected to be valuable due to his versatility as a depth lineman. Asking him to be a starter is selling the team short.

Burford may just want a change of scenery after being shifted around during his first four years. He may also see the market and realize San Francisco is the best fit for him. If the price is right, the two should agree to terms.

