Ranking Every 49ers Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing
The San Francisco 49ers do have some free agents that they should not bother re-signing, such as Yetur Gross-Matos, Jason Pinnock, Ben Bartch, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Trent Taylor, and Patrick Taylor.
However, that now leaves 14 49ers players who are worth negotiating with in free agency. Who is the most important to re-sign, and who may be waiting?
14. Clelin Ferrell
They do not need to re-sign Ferrell, and he is mostly available as a fallback.
13. Curtis Robinson
Robinson did not make enough of his chances, with the linebacker depth being thin last year.
12. Garett Wallow
Wallow was signed so late in the year that there is a chance he re-signs, but it is not a big issue either way.
11. Matt Hennessy
A backup center that you trust is always nice to have.
10. Jordan Elliott
Elliott should only be retained if they cannot find enough strong options to upgrade, or they feel unsure about the health or year-one impact of one of their additions.
9. Kendrick Borune
Bourne is another player who should only be retained after the team tries to upgrade.
8. Skyy Moore
The value of punt and kick returns allows him to be one of the more likely free agents to return.
7. Eric Kendricks
First, does Kendricks want to play? If so, he could arguably be an upgrade from Luke Gifford.
6. Luke Gifford
One of Kendricks or Gifford has to return, and maybe even both. Gifford gets the nod because he is a star on special teams and will do the dirty work throughout the season.
5. Jauan Jennings
This comes solely down to money. If the contract is too steep, it would not be a problem if the 49ers did not sign him. However, if they do not, they are going to have big holes at wide receiver.,
4. Brian Robinson
The only reason Robinson would not return is if he is going to get a better chance at playing time elsewhere. The 49ers would love him as a backup.
3. Spencer Burford
The 49ers do not have a starter at left guard, and their depth is questionable. They also do not have a plan behind Trent Williams at left tackle. Burford handles both, so they may want to retain him.
2. Thomas Morstead
There is no need to upgrade at the punter.
1. Eddy Pineiro
The 49ers finally got it right at kicker. Why switch things up now?
Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley