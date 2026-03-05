Ranking Every 49ers Free Agent by Importance of Re-Signing

The San Francisco 49ers do have some free agents that they should not bother re-signing, such as Yetur Gross-Matos, Jason Pinnock, Ben Bartch, Kevin Givens, Kalia Davis, Trent Taylor, and Patrick Taylor.

However, that now leaves 14 49ers players who are worth negotiating with in free agency. Who is the most important to re-sign, and who may be waiting?

14. Clelin Ferrell

They do not need to re-sign Ferrell, and he is mostly available as a fallback.

13. Curtis Robinson

Robinson did not make enough of his chances, with the linebacker depth being thin last year.

Steve Roberts-Imagn Images

12. Garett Wallow

Wallow was signed so late in the year that there is a chance he re-signs, but it is not a big issue either way.

11. Matt Hennessy

A backup center that you trust is always nice to have.

10. Jordan Elliott

Elliott should only be retained if they cannot find enough strong options to upgrade, or they feel unsure about the health or year-one impact of one of their additions.

9. Kendrick Borune

Bourne is another player who should only be retained after the team tries to upgrade.

8. Skyy Moore

The value of punt and kick returns allows him to be one of the more likely free agents to return.

7. Eric Kendricks

First, does Kendricks want to play? If so, he could arguably be an upgrade from Luke Gifford.

Sergio Estrada-Imagn Images

6. Luke Gifford

One of Kendricks or Gifford has to return, and maybe even both. Gifford gets the nod because he is a star on special teams and will do the dirty work throughout the season.

5. Jauan Jennings

This comes solely down to money. If the contract is too steep, it would not be a problem if the 49ers did not sign him. However, if they do not, they are going to have big holes at wide receiver.,

4. Brian Robinson

The only reason Robinson would not return is if he is going to get a better chance at playing time elsewhere. The 49ers would love him as a backup.

Kyle Terada-Imagn Images

3. Spencer Burford

The 49ers do not have a starter at left guard, and their depth is questionable. They also do not have a plan behind Trent Williams at left tackle. Burford handles both, so they may want to retain him.

2. Thomas Morstead

There is no need to upgrade at the punter.

1. Eddy Pineiro

The 49ers finally got it right at kicker. Why switch things up now?