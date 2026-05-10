What Playing Alongside Nick Bosa Means for 49ers Rookie Romello Height
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San Francisco 49ers rookie Romello Height is eager to learn from Nick Bosa as he begins his career in red and gold.
The 49ers drafted edge rusher Height with the 70th pick in the NFL Draft to bolster their pass rush, adding much-needed depth to a position group that was hit hard in 2025 by season-ending ACL injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, both of whom are still recovering.
Height recorded just 6.5 sacks combined across his first five collegiate seasons before breaking out with a career-high 10 sacks in his final year. He also posted a career-best 11.5 tackles for loss, surpassing his previous high of 6.5.
Romello Height discusses potential Nick Bosa influence
Now that he has an opportunity, he's hoping to learn the ways of Bosa.
"I can't wait to talk to him and, you know, see how he go about his day and see how he carry himself," Height said of Bosa to reporters on Thursday. "I can't wait to talk to him. Can't wait to get around him.
"Just surrounding myself around guys like Nick Bosa and just picking his brain and just seeing how he handles things. His film study when going up against tackles is going to be huge, a huge deal. And I feel like doing things like that and just, you know, just taking it day by day, that'll tell where I'll be at in a few."
Relying on Bosa as a mentor could prove pivotal for Height. Bosa made an immediate impact upon entering the league and quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, giving Height a valuable example to learn from early in his career.
Considering how badly the 49ers’ pass rush struggled with injuries last season, improving depth at the position became a major priority. For Height, learning how to consistently win with technique could play a major role in earning opportunities on the field.
Beyond the technical side of the game, Bosa’s intensity, preparation and overall approach could also help set the standard for Height as he adjusts to the demands of playing for San Francisco.
Bosa has 64.5 career sacks, a hefty number despite previous ACL injuries, but the 49ers' rookie Height will be expected to be an important body capable of providing valuable depth and rotational production along San Francisco’s defensive front.
Time will tell, but his focus now relies on the post-Draft rookie minicamp.
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Henry Cheal is a versatile sports journalist specializing primarily in his two biggest passions - American sports and motorsport. He currently serves as the MotoGP and WorldSBK editor for Motorsport Week, where he leads the coverage of the two biggest motorcycle racing series in the world. He has previously contributed San Francisco 49ers content to VAVEL USA, The League Winners, and OffGrid NFL. His work includes a feature on quarterback Brock Purdy, as well as coverage of the 49ers’ 2023 Super Bowl run and 2024 campaign. Based in the UK, Henry began following the organization in the 2011 season, before attending his first game in October 2022. Not only does he love all things 49ers, but he also bases his sporting interests around teams located in the San Francisco Bay Area. As a result, you’re likely to read coverage from one of the most passionate 49ers fans outside of the team’s home region. Few things in this world excite Henry more than watching the 49ers on game day, regardless of the time zone.Follow thehenrycheal