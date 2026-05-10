What Playing Alongside Nick Bosa Means for 49ers Rookie Romello Height

San Francisco 49ers rookie Romello Height is eager to learn from Nick Bosa as he begins his career in red and gold.

The 49ers drafted edge rusher Height with the 70th pick in the NFL Draft to bolster their pass rush, adding much-needed depth to a position group that was hit hard in 2025 by season-ending ACL injuries to Nick Bosa and Mykel Williams, both of whom are still recovering.

Height recorded just 6.5 sacks combined across his first five collegiate seasons before breaking out with a career-high 10 sacks in his final year. He also posted a career-best 11.5 tackles for loss, surpassing his previous high of 6.5.

Romello Height discusses potential Nick Bosa influence

Sep 14, 2025; New Orleans, Louisiana, USA; San Francisco 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa (97) leaves the field at Caesars Superdome. Mandatory Credit: Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images | Matthew Hinton-Imagn Images

Now that he has an opportunity, he's hoping to learn the ways of Bosa.

"I can't wait to talk to him and, you know, see how he go about his day and see how he carry himself," Height said of Bosa to reporters on Thursday. "I can't wait to talk to him. Can't wait to get around him.

"Just surrounding myself around guys like Nick Bosa and just picking his brain and just seeing how he handles things. His film study when going up against tackles is going to be huge, a huge deal. And I feel like doing things like that and just, you know, just taking it day by day, that'll tell where I'll be at in a few."

Relying on Bosa as a mentor could prove pivotal for Height. Bosa made an immediate impact upon entering the league and quickly established himself as one of the NFL’s best edge rushers, giving Height a valuable example to learn from early in his career.

Considering how badly the 49ers’ pass rush struggled with injuries last season, improving depth at the position became a major priority. For Height, learning how to consistently win with technique could play a major role in earning opportunities on the field.

Beyond the technical side of the game, Bosa’s intensity, preparation and overall approach could also help set the standard for Height as he adjusts to the demands of playing for San Francisco.

Bosa has 64.5 career sacks, a hefty number despite previous ACL injuries, but the 49ers' rookie Height will be expected to be an important body capable of providing valuable depth and rotational production along San Francisco’s defensive front.

Time will tell, but his focus now relies on the post-Draft rookie minicamp.