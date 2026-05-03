49ers Drafting Romello Height Closes the Door on This Free-Agent Target

Out of their eight picks in the 2026 NFL Draft, the San Francisco 49ers’ best selection appears to be Romello Height.

Of course, it’s too early to tell. He hasn’t practiced with the roster yet, nor played a single snap in red and gold. However, by most metrics, including Pro Football Focus, he was the highest-graded player, posting a 92.5 rating.

But San Francisco desperately needed to bolster their pass rush, meaning they can now shut down any potential rumours of signing Joey Bosa, who is still yet to sign with a team.

The 49ers don’t need Joey Bosa. He would be too expensive, something general manager John Lynch has already acknowledged. The idea of pairing him with his brother Nick Bosa feels more like a publicity stunt than a genuine football decision.

Jan 30, 2025; Orlando, FL, USA; NFC defensive end Nick Bosa of the San Francisco 49ers (left) with brother and AFC linebacker Joey Bosa during the Pro Bowl Skills Challenge at Nicholson Fieldhouse. Mandatory Credit: Kirby Lee-Imagn Images | Kirby Lee-Imagn Images

With the team needing to get younger, a direction they have already begun to address, selecting a player with Height’s profile and production makes far more sense.

"His year at Texas Tech was just a spectacular season," shared Lynch. "They're a really good football team. You turn on that tape, and we do a lot of evaluation just based on how hard, how relentless does a guy play. We feel like Romello is at the top of this draft in terms of the effort, the tenacity, the relentlessness with which he plays. And we were all in on that."

"The way he played, the style he played is exactly what we want—very relentless," head coach Kyle Shanahan added. "We have a 'playing with your hair on fire' grade, and he was at the top of it, and just the style that he did."

Standing at 6-foot-3 and 239 pounds, Height brings a blend of athleticism and developmental upside to the defensive front.

Height's 2025 campaign was by far his best, even if it was his lone season with Texas' program. During that year, he recorded 10 sacks, 38 total tackles, and 11.5 tackles for loss, marking the most productive season of his college career. He also produced 62 total pressures across 350 pass-rush snaps, placing him among the most effective pass rushers in the draft class.

Given that San Francisco didn’t reach with this selection, there is clear potential for impact. He may not be a Day 1 starter, but he provides valuable depth to a unit that recorded by far the fewest sacks in the league last season.