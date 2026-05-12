Where the 49ers Ranks as the Most Complete Roster in 2026

The San Francisco 49ers did their best to fill as many holes on their roster as they could this offseason.

It started in free agency when they signed Mike Evans, Christian Kirk, and Dre Greenlaw. To top it off, they traded for Osa Odighizuwa. These moves helped the 49ers strengthen their weak areas.

And the best part of all is that they didn't lose any significant player to free agency. They’ve only gained. Now, their NFL draft wasn’t great, but it still provided them with a bit of a boost.

There are still a few holes on the 49ers that they'll need to maneuver around during the season, but they’re still a fairly great team. That is why NFL expert Eric Edholm ranked the 49ers as the eighth-most complete roster in 2026.

49ers receive an incredible compliment

Jan 11, 2026; Philadelphia, PA, USA; San Francisco 49ers running back Christian McCaffrey (23) celebrates his touchdown with guard Dominick Puni (77) and center Jake Brendel (64) during the fourth quarter against the Philadelphia Eagles in an NFC Wild Card Round game at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images | Eric Hartline-Imagn Images

“The 49ers feature a top-heavy lineup that’s sprinkled with star-level pieces, as well as a respectable crop of talent a tier just below that,” Edholm wrote. “The roster might have some shortcomings in spots, but this team survived injuries to almost every top player last year, save for Christian McCaffrey, and still made a strong run at the division crown before winning a road playoff game.

“Brock Purdy is a polarizing QB who has won two-thirds of his NFL starts. At worst, he's a quality distributor and occasional playmaker who makes one of the league’s best offenses go -- and he's backed ably by Mac Jones. At receiver, San Francisco added Mike Evans, Christian Kirk and second-round pick De'Zhaun Stribling. Factor in returning pass catchers Ricky Pearsall and George Kittle, and the Niners have firepower.”

Edholm also goes on to say that the 49ers’ defense will be better with the return of Fred Warner, Nick Bosa, and Mykel Williams, and that the secondary has the potential to be a solid unit.

All of these points made in detail are very valid. It goes back to what I wrote earlier. The 49ers only gained this offseason with their roster. They suffered no losses.

Still, their weaknesses do lie with their safety position, and even in the trenches on both sides of the ball. The safeties on the 49ers are by far the most lacking compared to anywhere else.

The offensive line is about as middling as a team can get. It’s not great, but not that bad either. However, when facing aggressive fronts, they will struggle immensely.

As for the defensive line, it’s more of a giant variable at this point. A few young players will need to elevate for it to become a serious threat, as well as their health being maintained.

Despite these concerns, the 49ers are one of the better teams in the NFL. And what top team doesn't have a few roster issues? If the young players can ascend, the 49ers will be standing tall.

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