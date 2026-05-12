Most Concerning Question Mark 49ers Face With De’Zhaun Stribling

It shouldn’t come as a surprise that the San Francisco 49ers drafted a wide receiver with their first pick.

The future of the position is bleak at best. When they had the chance to take Ole Miss receiver De’Zhaun Stribling, they pounced with the 33rd overall pick.

It was a reach, but probably not as drastic as perceived initially on draft night. Stribling will be able to contribute at least a bit as a rookie. However, there is one concerning question mark the 49ers face with him.

How much impact can he have?

Jan 8, 2026; Glendale, AZ, USA;Mississippi Rebels wide receiver De'zhaun Stribling (1) makes a catch against Miami Hurricanes defensive back Keionte Scott (0) in the second half during the 2026 Fiesta Bowl and semifinal game of the College Football Playoff at State Farm Stadium. Mandatory Credit: Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images | Mark J. Rebilas-Imagn Images

I’m confident that Stribling will be a pick that works out for the 49ers. His fit in the offense is undeniable. He does everything Kyle Shanahan needs out of his receivers.

However, he’s limited right now. The main limiting factor is that he doesn’t have an expansive route tree in his arsenal. Meaning, he can't be asked to run a variety of routes to leave him open-ended.

He is limited to running certain routes, like down the field, running slants, and running in-breaking routes. Everything else is lacking.

He doesn’t appear to have sharp feet to execute double-move routes well due to his crazy speed, and he doesn’t have a lot of proven ability to make out-breaking routes work.

Basically, the 49ers are looking at him as the vertical threat, running crossing routes, and some hitches. It can get predictable as to what he’s going to be used for and what he’ll run as a rookie.

One of the very next clips. Idk.. I don’t know what to make of him as a route runner. Feet, hips, tightness. There’s some problems there. I told Peacock on the episode we talked about him, he’s someone I would’ve liked to see run routes at his pro day. pic.twitter.com/qzTA0HXAtF — Eric Crocker (@CoachCrocky) April 25, 2026

Now, maybe he develops during training camp and throughout the season. Suddenly, he can be called up to run different routes that don’t allow defenders to predict him so easily.

For now, he needs to be viewed as a receiver that’s not going to be utilized a whole lot in the passing game in terms of variety. He’s not close to the route runner that Ricky Pearsall is.

Another issue with Stribling is that when he’s on the field, the 49ers could telegraph if it’s a run play. Since he is such a great blocker, probably the best they have at receiver, they’re gonna use him there.

But if it comes skewed too much, they will tip their play on their own. Shanahan will need to find that fine line where he can use Stribling without the defense keying in on it’s a run play.

Stribling will be a work in progress with his routes. He doesn’t execute them sharply as it is, so he will be relying on his speed for separation. It just depends on how he’s used.

If there’s any play caller that can get the most out of Stribling despite the limitations, it’s Shanahan.

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