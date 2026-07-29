Five Bold Predictions for 49ers Training Camp

With the San Francisco 49ers just a few days into training camp, what are some potential bold outcomes that seem wild now, but will not by the time the team is getting ready for the regular season?

Christian Kirk never catches up

Kirk was in line to compete for a starting job, but right now he is nursing an injured groin. This might cause him to miss some time, and he might not be able to make up for the lost chances. Kirk has been descending the past two seasons, and injuries are starting to catch up with him.

Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are clearly ahead of him, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling already appears to be passing. Second-year receiver Jordan Watkins could shine in a similar role to Kirk, making him expendable. If veteran Demarcus Robinson proves to be more reliable, the team might just release Kirk after they just signed him.

Carver Willis gains left guard traction

Right now, Connor Colby is holding down the starting left guard job and veteran Robert Jones is mixing in. However, it would be a lot to throw a fourth-round rookie into the starting lineup right away, especially for Willis, who is moving from guard to tackle.

However, by the end of training camp, Willis will have had enough time to adjust and will have gotten some chances to start. We will see how the competition looks then.

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Bryson Eason outshines Gracen Halton

Gracen Halton hit a bump in the road and will miss some time due to an injury. That could open the door for rookie UDFA Bryson Eason. Despite going multiple rounds earlier, some draft analysts preferred the potential of Eason. He could take these chances and push for a roster spot.

Will Pauling makes roster run with return ability

The most notable names in the return competition are Jacob Cowing, Junior Bergen, and Jordan Watkins. However, none of them took hold of the job last season. That could open the door for rookie UDFA Will Pauling to jump in and get work. Do not be surprised if he makes a run at the roster.

Enrique Cruz gets a real look at backup tackle

Vederien Lowe is already missing time and his high ankle sprain could put him out for a couple of weeks. Austen Pleasants is currently the first man up to get work in the swing tackle role. However, once the rookie gets a real chance he might not give up the job, even when Lowe is healthy.