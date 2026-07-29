Five Bold Predictions for 49ers Training Camp
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With the San Francisco 49ers just a few days into training camp, what are some potential bold outcomes that seem wild now, but will not by the time the team is getting ready for the regular season?
Christian Kirk never catches up
Kirk was in line to compete for a starting job, but right now he is nursing an injured groin. This might cause him to miss some time, and he might not be able to make up for the lost chances. Kirk has been descending the past two seasons, and injuries are starting to catch up with him.
Mike Evans and Ricky Pearsall are clearly ahead of him, and rookie De’Zhaun Stribling already appears to be passing. Second-year receiver Jordan Watkins could shine in a similar role to Kirk, making him expendable. If veteran Demarcus Robinson proves to be more reliable, the team might just release Kirk after they just signed him.
Carver Willis gains left guard traction
Right now, Connor Colby is holding down the starting left guard job and veteran Robert Jones is mixing in. However, it would be a lot to throw a fourth-round rookie into the starting lineup right away, especially for Willis, who is moving from guard to tackle.
However, by the end of training camp, Willis will have had enough time to adjust and will have gotten some chances to start. We will see how the competition looks then.
Bryson Eason outshines Gracen Halton
Gracen Halton hit a bump in the road and will miss some time due to an injury. That could open the door for rookie UDFA Bryson Eason. Despite going multiple rounds earlier, some draft analysts preferred the potential of Eason. He could take these chances and push for a roster spot.
Will Pauling makes roster run with return ability
The most notable names in the return competition are Jacob Cowing, Junior Bergen, and Jordan Watkins. However, none of them took hold of the job last season. That could open the door for rookie UDFA Will Pauling to jump in and get work. Do not be surprised if he makes a run at the roster.
Enrique Cruz gets a real look at backup tackle
Vederien Lowe is already missing time and his high ankle sprain could put him out for a couple of weeks. Austen Pleasants is currently the first man up to get work in the swing tackle role. However, once the rookie gets a real chance he might not give up the job, even when Lowe is healthy.
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Parker Hurley is a Pittsburgh native and IUP alumni with a deep-rooted passion for football and a decade of experience analyzing the game. Since 2016, he had extensively covered the Chicago Bears, serving as the site manager for Bear Goggles On from 2017 to 2023. During that time, Parker published hundreds of articles per month and led content strategy across written, audio, and video formats. Parker has also produced podcasts, blogs, and YouTube content focused on the Pittsburgh Steelers, NFL betting trends, and league-wide analysis. His work blends film breakdowns, statistical insight, and timely news reaction to deliver clear, actionable content for fans and bettors alike. Now, Parker contributes NFL coverage across multiple platforms, expanding his scope to include teams like the San Francisco 49ers and broader NFL narratives. Whether he’s analyzing rookie development or evaluating playoff contenders, Parker’s top priority is helping readers understand the game on a deeper level. He brings passion, clarity, and consistency to everything he writes, always aiming to educate, engage, and elevate the football conversation.Follow parkerhurley